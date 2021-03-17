Area rec areas set to open

Nine of the 10 recreation areas managed by the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District will open for the 2021 season on March 23.

Walnut Creek Recreation Area located northeast of Crete, Swanton Wildlife Management Area located north of Swanton, Willard L. Meyer (Swan Lake) Recreation Area located east of Tobias, and Big Indian Recreation Area, located southwest of Wymore will open to vehicle access on that day.

A press release from the Lower Big Blue NRD stated that Cub Creek Recreation Area Northwest of Jansen will remain closed for the 2021 season. The lake is currently being renovated, and any access to this area is strictly prohibited.

The recreation areas had been closed to vehicle access for the winter months during hunting season. According to fishing reports, anglers have been having success at the Willard Meyer and Big Indian Recreation Areas.

The NRD works with the Nebraska Game and Parks to manage all fisheries in the district.

The Lower Big Blue NRD has a brochure available at its office that highlights NRD recreation locations. The brochure contains detailed information on each area, including charts indicating availability of fishing, hunting, boating, camping, picnic shelters, and more.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0