Area students recognized by University of Nebraska

Ashlynn Engelhard of Cortland is among 16 graduating seniors who have earned awards from the University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Engelhard, an interior design major, won the Outstanding Honors Graduate: College of Architecture award.

The Honors Program collaborated with Nebraska's eight undergraduate colleges to recognize an Outstanding Honors Graduate from each college. These eight students were selected based on their contributions to, and involvement with, both the Honors Program and their respective colleges.

Taylor Mary Larkins Donovan of Adams is among 65 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who will be recognized as Chancellor's Scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremonies May 8 at Memorial Stadium.

Larkins Donovan is an anthropology major in the College of Arts and Sciences. Parents are Kurt and Amy Larkins.

Chancellor's Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.

