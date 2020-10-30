Arrest made after two pursuits in Gage County

An 18-year-old was taken into custody Friday morning after being involved in two pursuits with law enforcement.

Beginning at around 1 a.m., Gage County Sheriff’s deputies and a Wymore Police officer were involved in separate pursuits with the same car.

A press release stated a Wymore Police officer attempted a traffic stop on a white Ford Taurus in Wymore just before 1 a.m. The driver did not stop and a pursuit proceeded onto county roads south of Wymore.

The vehicle was able to get away at that time, but at around 3 a.m. a deputy located it in Blue Springs. The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle east of Blue Springs but the driver did not stop and a pursuit followed.

The press release stated the pursuit continued for several miles on county roads east and north of Blue Springs.

The vehicle came to a stop in Holmesville due to having two flat tires. The driver was identified as Preston Baehr, 18, of Blue Springs.

Baehr had four passengers in his vehicle at the time of the pursuit, and two of the passengers were juveniles. Baehr was taken into custody for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

