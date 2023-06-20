Jun 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 Lance Borgman won the SportMod A Feature Friday night at Beatrice Speedway. NICK VRTISKA PHOTOS, DAILY SUN CONTRIBUTOR Roy Armstrong won the Hobby Stock A Feature Friday night at Beatrice Speedway. Jordan Grabouski won the Modified A Feature Friday night at Beatrice Speedway. Brandon Carmichael won the Sport Compact A Feature Friday night at Beatrice Speedway. Related to this story Most Popular At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. Fairbury woman arrested after car got stuck on railroad tracks A Fairbury woman was arrested for a firearm offense and driving under the influence after the car she was driving got stuck on railroad tracks… At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. McKewon's Mailbag: Nebraska's line depth, Jordy Bahl's impact and Memorial Stadium's renovation In Sam McKewon's Mailbag, he takes a look at Nebraska's offensive line depth, how Jordy Bahl will impact Husker softball and what Memorial Sta… Super Late Model Racing returning to Beatrice Speedway Super Late Model Racing will return to Beatrice Speedway this Friday night after a lengthy absence.