May 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 5 In this Daily Sun file photo, Norris' Carson Thurber putts during the B3 District Tournament at York Country Club. In this Daily Sun file photo, Norris' AJ Combs watches his shot during the B3 District Tournament at York Country Club. In this Daily Sun file photo, Norris' Connor Roche watches his shot during the B3 District Tournament at York Country Club. LUKE NICHOLS PHOTOS, DAILY SUN SPORTS EDITOR In this Daily Sun file photo, Beatrice's Trey Baehr putts during the B3 District Tournament at York Country Club. Related to this story Most Popular Wymore man arrested for possession of child pornography A Wymore man was arrested for possession of child pornography after an investigation dating back to last May. At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. Nebraska AD Trev Alberts unfazed by reportedly unfinished Big Ten TV deal Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts covered a variety of topics on his monthly radio show, including the Big Ten's new TV contract and add… Barnard, Schwisow win state medals OMAHA- Beatrice athletes continued their quests for state medals at the NSAA State Track and Field Meet on Thursday. 'Concerned parents' reported Norris High School teacher accused of sex abuse he 23-year-old Norris High School teacher and assistant trap team coach who was arrested Friday for the alleged sexual abuse of a student was …