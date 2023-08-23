Aug 23, 2023 57 min ago 0 1 of 7 Beatrice's Monet Baehr watches her shot during the Beatrice Invite Tuesday at Beatrice Country Club. LUKE NICHOLS PHOTOS, DAILY SUN SPORTS EDITOR Norris' Lilly Ballard putts during the Beatrice Invite Tuesday at Beatrice Country Club. Beatrice's Aubrie Simmons putts during the Beatrice Invite Tuesday at Beatrice Country Club. Beatrice's Paige Southwick watches her shot during the Beatrice Invite Tuesday at Beatrice Country Club. Norris' Natalie Shield watches her shot during the Beatrice Invite Tuesday at Beatrice Country Club. Norris' Jordan Tilford watches her shot during the Beatrice Invite Tuesday at Beatrice Country Club. Norris' Jolei Skov watches her shot during the Beatrice Invite Tuesday at Beatrice Country Club. Related to this story Most Popular At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. Horses seized from Beatrice veterinarian accused of neglect Thirty-three horses were seized as part of the search warrant, including four from the Pickrell location that were taken to a nearby facility … No. 2 Elkhorn North shuts down Beatrice in season opener The Beatrice football team hung tough early on with the No. 2 ranked team in Class B, but the visitors’ stout defense was too much to overcome. Lincoln police arrest two in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose, authorities allege Lincoln police arrested two men Saturday for their alleged role in the sale of fentanyl that is thought to have killed a 23-year-old man, acco… Three drivers to be inducted into Beatrice Speedway HOF Three Beatrice Speedway drivers will be inducted into the Beatrice Speedway Hall of Fame.