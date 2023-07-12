Photographer Rachael Sebastian is currently the artist in residence at the Homestead national Historical Park through July 14. she is offering a photography walk on Thursday, July 13 at 6:00 p.m. around the park's educational Building.
RACHAEL SEBASTIAN PHOTOS, MIRA 3 PHOTOGRAPHY
Rachael Sebastian caught this shot as a storm rolled in on July 4.
Photographer Rachael Sebastian is currently the artist in residence at the Homestead national Historical Park through July 14. she is offering a photography walk on Thursday, July 13 at 6:00 p.m. around the park's educational Building.