Aug 29, 2023 56 min ago 0 1 of 4 Max Harder won the stock Car a Feature Friday night at Beatrice Speeday. NICK VRTISKA PHOTOS, DAILY SUN CONTRIBUTOR Mary Hahn won the SportMod a Feature Friday night at Beatrice speedway. Jordan Grabouski won the Modified a Feature Friday night at Beatrice speedway. Trey Duensing won the track championship in the Modified division Friday night at Beatrice speedway.