May 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 6 Sterling's Macy Richardson competes in the long jump Friday during the NSAA State Track and Field Meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha. LUKE NICHOLS PHOTOS, DAILY SUN SPORTS EDITOR Lewiston's Katelyn Sanders competes in the long jump. Diller-Odell's Callan McKinney competes in the triple jump. Sterling's Andrew Harms competes in the high jump. Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky competes in the high jump. Wilber-Clatonia's Tyson Krehsel competes in the shot put. Related to this story Most Popular Wymore man arrested for possession of child pornography A Wymore man was arrested for possession of child pornography after an investigation dating back to last May. At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. Illinois girl missing for 6 years found in NC after she was recognized from Netflix series Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster… Farewell, Beatrice I’ve never been a fan of “goodbye columns.” Rural broadband service coming to Gage County High-speed internet is coming to rural Gage County.