The Schlake family leads the walkathon on Saturday morning for the American Legion family fundraiser for the Children's Miracle Network. Aiden and Hudson Schlake received care at the Children's Hospital at birth and is ongoing.
CHRISTINA LYONS PHOTOS, DAILY SUN STAFF WRITER
Kyle and Courtney Schlake with their sons, Graham, Hudson and Aiden, of Pickrell lead the American Legion family walkathon on Saturday morning. The fundraiser was for the Children's Miracle Network.
