Sep 14, 2023 59 min ago 0 1 of 3 Freeman's Kinley Speth (left) and Rilyn Otto (right) go up for a block during the MUDECAS semifinals Tuesday night at the Truman Center on the campus of SCC. LUKE NICHOLS PHOTOS, DAILY SUN SPORTS EDITOR Above: Freeman's celebrates a point during the MUDECAS semifinals Tuesday night at the Truman Center on the campus of SCC. Left: Freeman's Addy Kastanek passes the ball during the MUDECAS semifinals Tuesday night at the Truman Center on the campus of SCC. Freeman advances to MUDECAS semifinals Freeman opened their MUDECAS Volleyball Tournament with a sweep over Exeter-Milligan/Friend.