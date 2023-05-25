May 25, 2023 May 25, 2023 0 1 of 3 In this Daily Sun file photo, Norris' AJ Combs watches his shot during the B-3 District Tournament at York Country Club. LUKE NICHOLS PHOTOS, DAILY SUN SPORTS EDITOR In this Daily Sun file photo, Beatrice Trey Baehr chips during the B-3 District Tournament at York Country Club. In this Daily Sun file photo, Norris' Carson Thurber watches his shot during the B-3 District Tournament at York Country Club. Related to this story Most Popular At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. Baehr wins playoff to capture state golf championship GERING -- Trey Baehr won in a second playoff hole over Norris' Travis Tilford to become Beatrice's first individual state golf champion since 1993. 'Concerned parents' reported Norris High School teacher accused of sex abuse he 23-year-old Norris High School teacher and assistant trap team coach who was arrested Friday for the alleged sexual abuse of a student was … Nebraska AD Trev Alberts unfazed by reportedly unfinished Big Ten TV deal Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts covered a variety of topics on his monthly radio show, including the Big Ten's new TV contract and add… Trey Baehr tied for the lead at state golf GERING -- Trey Baehr is in prime position to potentially capture a Class B individual state golf championship.