the original FFA charter from 1929 was presented to the newly reinstated Beatrice Public schools FFA Chapter at the Board of education meeting on Monday. the chapter has been inactive since around 1979. From left, student teacher Colton Husa, BPs FFA alumni Joe Thimm, BPs student Jordan Vanschoiack, department of education's Stacie Turnbull, superintendent Jason alexander and advisor Dave Barnard.