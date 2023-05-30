Musicians Terry Keefe and Steve Hanson lead a workshop before the fiddle competition. youth were able to hear tips and tricks from the musicians who have been playing the fiddle for many years.
CHRISTINA LYONS PHOTOS, DAILY SUN STAFF WRITER
ABIOVE: Families make cornhusk dolls at the Homestead national Historical Park on Saturday before the Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival.
RIGHT: a contestant in the Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival and competition practices before the event on Saturday morning. The Homestead national Historical Park has hosted the event for over 20 years.
