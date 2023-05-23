May 23, 2023 42 min ago 0 1 of 6 Tri County's Carter Siems runs his leg of the 3,200-elay Friday during the NSAA State Track Meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha. LUKE NICHOLS PHOTOS, DAILY SUN SPORTS EDITOR Pawnee City's Jett Farwell runs in the preliminaries of the 400-meter dash Friday during the NSAA State Track Meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Diller-Odell's Myleigh Weers runs in the preliminaries of the 400-meter dash Friday during the NSAA State Track Meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Pawnee City's Madison Lytle runs her leg of the 3,200-elay Friday during the NSAA State Track Meet. Pawnee City's Emily Lytle runs her leg of the 3,200-elay Friday during the NSAA State Track Meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Pawnee City's Andy Maloley (middle) runs in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash Friday during the NSAA State Track Meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Related to this story Most Popular Wymore man arrested for possession of child pornography A Wymore man was arrested for possession of child pornography after an investigation dating back to last May. At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. Barnard, Schwisow win state medals OMAHA- Beatrice athletes continued their quests for state medals at the NSAA State Track and Field Meet on Thursday. Norris High School teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student Lillie Bowman, a 23-year-old English teacher at Norris High School, was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse by a school employee, the sherif… Rural broadband service coming to Gage County High-speed internet is coming to rural Gage County.