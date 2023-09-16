Sep 16, 2023 36 min ago 0 1 of 5 Beatrice's Trey Henning makes a catch during a game against Lincoln Northwest Friday night at the House of Orange in Beatrice. LUKE NICHOLS PHOTOS, DAILY SUN SPORTS EDITOR Beatrice's Kale Koch runs the ball during a game against Lincoln Northwest Friday night at the House of Orange in Beatrice. Beatrice players gesture after a fumble recovery during a game against Lincoln Northwest Friday night at the House of Orange in Beatrice. Beatrice's Byron Ostdiek (left) and Jacob Scholl (right) make a tackle during a game against Lincoln Northwest Friday night at the House of Orange in Beatrice. Beatrice's Gage Wolter celebrates a big play during a game against Lincoln Northwest Friday night at the House of Orange in Beatrice. Related to this story Most Popular McKewon: Matt Rhule, Marcus Satterfield need to rethink what works for Nebraska offense, Jeff Sims Matt Rhule didn't inherit a great Nebraska offense, but he didn't deal himself a better one with his offensive coordinator/quarterback combo e… Nebraska's Matt Rhule responds to Shedeur Sanders: ‘I’ve never disrespected an opponent' Nebraska coach Matt Rhule explains his side of the "all respect was gone" comment made by Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. Beatrice man in stable condition following motorcycle crash A 21-year-old Beatrice man was seriously injured following a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening. Freeman advances to MUDECAS semifinals Freeman opened their MUDECAS Volleyball Tournament with a sweep over Exeter-Milligan/Friend.