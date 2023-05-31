Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Anne Itzen, RN, WCC, QSP, Assistant Director of Nursing at JCH&L Gardenside, has become a QAPI Certified Professional.

Qualifying for the course required two years of full-time healthcare experience, active participation in QAPI, or serving as a QAA committee member. The course involved 15 hours of webinar and course study and successfully passing a certification exam.

She is certified by the American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing, formerly the American Association of Nurse Assessment Coordinators.

