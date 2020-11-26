Assisted living centers get creative to make life fun for residents

Assisted-living and skilled nursing centers have had to make changes in how they provide care to their residents throughout the pandemic this year.
“We’ve gotten very good at creatively engaging our residents at the Homestead House,” said Michelle Mayfield, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Technology is a wonderful thing. We have residents that have standing virtual appointments during the time that family was not allowed into the facility. Last week we had a virtual happy hour for residents and families. It was a lot of fun.
Homestead House hosted a drive-thru trick-or-treat event in the parking lot to let the residents enjoy seeing the kids in their costumes.
They also recently installed a plexi-glass panel in a door to allow for safe visits with residents and their families when the weather turns colder.
“All the staff has been very cautious in every part of our lives to protect the people around us,” Mayfield said. “This has taken a toll that we can’t see. Not being able to see their loved ones has been unbelievably difficult.”
Spencer Morris, the Executive Director of Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation, said that the pandemic has magnified the responsibilities of all the staff in the facility.
“Skilled nursing is already heavily regulated, but with the addition of COVID our frontline workers have done everything that we are able to do to avoid residents from becoming infected,” said Morris. “It’s difficult and time consuming to provide cares, but we love and care for each of our residents.
“I appreciate our entire team from activities, nursing, dietary and environmental services. I can’t say enough about their level of professionalism, especially during this time. They should be celebrated for their incredible acts of selflessness.”
“The activities had to be very fluid because we often had to discontinue common gatherings, even meals. We did a lot of one-on-one visits or bingo in the hallways a couple of times a week.”
Virtual visits and window visits, with the window closed, have been encouraged when family was unable to come into the facility.
The Kensington has also promoted virtual and window visiting when necessary. Screening and short family visits were permitted in the building when allowed by the guidelines.
“It has affected different departments in many different ways and changed the way we've had to operate inside our building. It has been taxing for our staff, but everyone has gotten creative and pitched in to make it work,” said Jill Strouf, Executive Director. The biggest thing we've discovered as a result of COVID is that we have a strong, dynamic, creative team that truly has resident's best interests at heart.
“It's been difficult for residents not see their families as regularly and to have to stay distanced from them. Like all of us, they're wanting all this to be over. Until then we will do whatever we can do to bring some happiness to our residents.”
