Assisted living centers get creative to make life fun for residents

Assisted-living and skilled nursing centers have had to make changes in how they provide care to their residents throughout the pandemic this year.

“We’ve gotten very good at creatively engaging our residents at the Homestead House,” said Michelle Mayfield, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Technology is a wonderful thing. We have residents that have standing virtual appointments during the time that family was not allowed into the facility. Last week we had a virtual happy hour for residents and families. It was a lot of fun.

Homestead House hosted a drive-thru trick-or-treat event in the parking lot to let the residents enjoy seeing the kids in their costumes.

They also recently installed a plexi-glass panel in a door to allow for safe visits with residents and their families when the weather turns colder.

“All the staff has been very cautious in every part of our lives to protect the people around us,” Mayfield said. “This has taken a toll that we can’t see. Not being able to see their loved ones has been unbelievably difficult.”

Spencer Morris, the Executive Director of Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation, said that the pandemic has magnified the responsibilities of all the staff in the facility.