At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Shelby Harms, 17, Beatrice, $125; Jay W. Makinen, 40, Lincoln, $25.
Failure to yield:
WIlliam M. Holliger, 83, Diller, $25.
Arraignments
Jamie D. Fortney, 37, 418 N. 13th St. Second offense driving under the influence of drugs, refuse to submit to a test. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 3.
Preston P. Goin, 19, 718 Elk St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 29.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Second-degree forgery. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 3.
Patrick J. Wahlstrom, 27, 116 W. Broad St., Blue Springs. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000. First-degree trespassing. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Dec. 8.
Darshit Patel, 47, 1903 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Continued to Dec. 15.
Sonnie R. Marshall, 29, 1222 Ella St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 15.
Sentencings
Tiffanie J. Fentress, 33, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. $200, seven days jail for attempt of a class 4 felony.
Gage T. McCarthy, 26, 1711 N. 15th St. $100 for disturbing the peace.
Damen T. Greaux, 54, 946 W. Mary St. $50 for no proof of insurance.
Christopher A. Rosiak, 33, 325 W. Third St., Clatonia. $100 for driving under suspension, $50 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration, $300 for possession of marijuana.
Ryan P. Goodface-Garnett, 30, 1029 N. Seventh St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Raziel M. Kasilag, 35660 S.W. 75th Road. $50 for reckless driving.
Michelle L. Magdaleno, 49, 208 Hill St. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension, $100 for careless driving.
Richard B. Fisher, 39, 412 S. 10th St., Wymore. $100 for driving under suspension.
Parker J. Allington, 21, 121 N. 15th St., Wymore. $150 for leaving the scene of accident.
Cory R. Dumpert, 31, 504 S. Exeter Ave., Exeter. $100 for no proof of insurance.
Dismissed
Preston P. Goin, 19, 718 Elk St. Minor in possession. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Christian T. Heil, 21, 2820 Fletcher Ave., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving. Continued to Dec. 11.
Steven L. Schutte, 28, 921 Herbert St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 24.
Terence L. Franzen II, 20, 617 Paddock St. Protection order violation. Continued to Dec. 8.
Bruce R. Gossard, 43, 607 Elk St. Assault. Continued to Dec. 1.
Thomas R. Zook, 38, Beatrice. Driving during revocation. Continued to Dec. 22.
Thomas R. Zook, 38, Beatrice. First offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 22.
Thomas R. Zook, 38, Beatrice. Driving during revocation. Continued to Dec. 22.
Travis A. Privett, 26, 912 W. F St., Wymore. Second offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 19.
Travis A. Bednar, 36, 1838 Elk St. Criminal mischief over $5,000, first-degree trespassing. Continued to Dec. 3.
David J. Urban, 34, 1014 Grant St. Strangulation, obstructing government operations. Continued to Dec. 8.
Donald E. Laws, 66, 2002 S. Sixth St. Failure to report every three months. Continued to Dec. 8.
Anita J. Werner, 56, 1700 Park St. Second offense driving under the influence of drugs, no license on person. Continued to Dec. 1.
Aaron M. Bstandig, 31, 2009 S. Sixth St. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to Nov. 24.
Raymond M. Bringewatt, 30, 425 W. Sixth Ave., Red Cloud. Second offense DUI, identity fraud, driving during revocation, open container violation. Continued to Nov. 24.
Austin L. Beck, 20, 19013 S.W. 32nd Road. Exhibition driving. Continued to Nov. 24.
Gary A. Ingrao, 40, 1019 A St., Fairbury. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 3.
Abram L. Wyatt, 36. Child abuse, two counts negligent child abuse, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Dec. 10.
Bound
Dawn M. Gucciardo, 54, 823 Market St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Jan. 6.
Dakota B. Saul, 25, 212 N. Sixth St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of more than 1 pound of marijuana. Bound to District Court Dec. 3.
Wayne A. Saul Jr., 46, 1301 Lincoln St. Driving while revoked, habitual criminal. Bound to District Court Dec. 3.
Patrick J Wahlstrom, 27, 118 W. Hoyt St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts third-degree assault on an officer or health care professional, obstructing a police officer. Bound to District Court Dec. 3.
Transfers
Vince Bixenmann to Deborah Riley. Part of section 33, Midland township. $7,000-$8,000.
Barbara A. Williams to John Platt Jr. and Anne Platt. Part of section 28, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $129,000-$130,000.
Doyle G. and Janna M. Karst to Richard and DIane Hudson. Lots 1-3 in block 21, Spencer Place of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.
Lynette Jurgens to Paul and Janelle Jampole. Part of section 32, Hooker township. $138,000-$139,000.
James R. Hackel to Curtis and Michelle Sanford. Lot 4 and part of lot 5 in block 13, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $87,000-$88,000.
Conrad O. Fix, Calvin C. Fix, Harold E. Pfeiffer to Dennis V. and Gail L. Schmidt. Part of section 18, Highland township. $323,000-$324,000.
Donald W. and Rebecca Sullivam, Chris A. and Melinda Sullivan, Janet L. and Randy Roberts to Adam L. Cloyd. Lots 4-6 in block 30, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $97,000-$98,000.
Michael C. and Michelle Snyder to John C. Snyder. Part of lot 8, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.
Mark and WIlma Ray to Dakota Designs LLC. Part of lot 12 in block 7, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $42,000-$43,000.
Henry O. and Angeline E. Lenners to Kip and Celeste Illian. Lot 9 in block 3, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.
Eldean and Suzanne Moormeier to Kiel and Lacey Stevens. Part of section 13, Nemaha township. $99,000-$100,000.
Darrel L. Freitag to Larry and Jane Nider. Lot 3, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice. $144,000-$145,000.
Pamela M. and Donald I. Keller to Ellie K. Leners. Lots 1-3 in block 18, Glenover of Beatrice. $42,000-$43,000.
Joyce E. Bell to Richard L. and Beverly A. Shearer, Shearer Family Trust. Lot 25, Flowing Springs first addition of Beatrice. $219,000-$220,000.
Kevin D. and Pamela S. Trauernicht to Samantha C. Bush, Deborah S. Lienau, Eugene G. Hoefle. Lot 8 in block 26, West Park addition of Beatrice. $37,000-$38,000.
Dawn Bender to Elliott Hawkins. Part of lots 1-4 in block 8, Scotts second addition of Wymore. $4,000-$5,000.
Gene D. and Frances Martin to Travis Munstermann. Lot 8 in block 2, Kyles and Wrights third addition of Beatrice. $140,000-$141,000.
