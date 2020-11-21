At the Courthouse

Michael C. and Michelle Snyder to John C. Snyder. Part of lot 8, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.

Mark and WIlma Ray to Dakota Designs LLC. Part of lot 12 in block 7, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $42,000-$43,000.

Henry O. and Angeline E. Lenners to Kip and Celeste Illian. Lot 9 in block 3, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.

Eldean and Suzanne Moormeier to Kiel and Lacey Stevens. Part of section 13, Nemaha township. $99,000-$100,000.

Darrel L. Freitag to Larry and Jane Nider. Lot 3, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice. $144,000-$145,000.

Pamela M. and Donald I. Keller to Ellie K. Leners. Lots 1-3 in block 18, Glenover of Beatrice. $42,000-$43,000.

Joyce E. Bell to Richard L. and Beverly A. Shearer, Shearer Family Trust. Lot 25, Flowing Springs first addition of Beatrice. $219,000-$220,000.

Kevin D. and Pamela S. Trauernicht to Samantha C. Bush, Deborah S. Lienau, Eugene G. Hoefle. Lot 8 in block 26, West Park addition of Beatrice. $37,000-$38,000.

Dawn Bender to Elliott Hawkins. Part of lots 1-4 in block 8, Scotts second addition of Wymore. $4,000-$5,000.

Gene D. and Frances Martin to Travis Munstermann. Lot 8 in block 2, Kyles and Wrights third addition of Beatrice. $140,000-$141,000.

