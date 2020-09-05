At the Courthouse

Jerry R. and Leigh Vrbka to Eastin Henkel. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 23, original town of Cortland. $154,000-$155,000.

Goossen Construction Inc. to David and Patricia Pohlmann. Lot 2 in block 7, Covered Bridge Heights fifth addition of Beatrice. $29,000-$30,000.

Robert J. Sargent Jr. and Cheryl L. Sargent to David L. Ethington Jr. and Dinah Ethington. Lot 12, Country Club Estates subdivision of Beatrice. $185,000-$186,000.

Aaron and Jaime Rseler to Bruce and Lori Pomajzl. Part of section 6, Clatonia township. $109,000-$110,000.

Dale J and Jonetta E. Hagemeier to John Grizzle. Part of lots 6-8 in block 7, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $124,000-$125,000.

Nicholas D. and Angelia M. Allen to Luke A. and Nicole Bryan. Lot 3 in block 14, Hinkles addition of Wymore. $49,000-$50,000.

Jennifer and Jeremy Hagan to Thomas J. and Jessica D. Sharp. Lots 10, 11 in block 1, Deyongs addition of Adams. $149,000-$150,000.

Jeremy S. and Tasha N. Hesman to Kevin J. Janssen and Melissa D. Nauman. Lots 10-12 in block 34, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $374,000-$375,000.