At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Lou A. Chaplin, 65, Lincoln, $25; Daniel Jimenez, 19, Canadian, Texas, $200; Phillip R. Saner, 35, Skiatook, Okla., $25; Esmeralda Romero Campos, 41, Beatrice, $75; Stephan A. Gugat, 25, Lincoln, $75; Craig L. Weiss, 43, Omaha, $25; Brain L. Kelsay, 53, Wymore, $75; Christian S. Frerking, 23, Beatrice, $25; Diane L. Dieckman, 44, Omaha, $125; Shelley A. Eisele, 40, Odell, $75; Laci R. Sheibal, 32, Omaha, $75; Isaiah L. Skrdla, 37, Fremont, $125; Bobbie J. Rodriguez, 43, Beatrice, $75.
No registration:
Vernon R. Fletcher, 43, Blue Springs, $25; Shelley M. Klaus, 42, Beatrice, $25.
No operator’s license:
Ashton T. Dozier, 19, Beatrice, $75; Esmeralda Romero Campos, 41, Beatrice, $75.
Careless driving:
Christian D. Lambertz, 19, Beatrice, $100.
Screeching of tires:
Jacob G. Cude, 18, Beatrice, $25.
Misuse learners permit:
Lensa Y. Olana, 20 Lincoln, $50.
Overweight capacity plates:
Angela L. Lonegran, 47, Lincoln, $125.
Arraignments
Gary A. Ward, 44, 1525 Market St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 20.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, 217 Douglas St., Blue Springs. No proof of insurance, failure to display proper number of plates. Not guilty plea entered. Trial set for Sept. 15.
Sentencings
Justin R. Rohmeyer, 43, 385 Highway 99, Summerfield, Kan. $25 for protection order violation.
Continued
Alexis K. Hutchison, 21, 1215 Elk St. Theft. Continued to Sept. 1.
Wyatt S. Davison, 23, 113 E. Fourth St., Washington, Kan. Third-degree domestic assault, second-degree false imprisonment, criminal mischief. Continued to Sept. 8.
Cy A. Darrow, 19, 305 Grimes St., White Deer, Texas. First offense DUI, driving acts declared unlawful, minor in possession. Continued to Oct. 6.
Dakota D. Erks, 19, 607 Elk St. Theft. Continued to Sept. 8.
Chase N. Lyons, 20, 438 N. Fifth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 17.
Corbyn P. Bouma-Day, 19, 533 W. Cedar Road, Pickrell. Third-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 10.
Jamie D. Fortney, 37, 4`8 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, second offense driving under the influence of drugs, refuse to submit to a test. Continued to Oct. 9.
Heidi L. Kopf, 40, 2200 Ella St. Theft $500-$1,500. Continued to Sept. 18.
Jorge A. Morales, 37, 232 13th St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, disturbing the peace, open container violation. Continued to Sept. 17.
Brooke L. Layman, 29, 1300 Garfield St. Shoplifting $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Sept. 3.
Devon M Swoboda, 24, 805 N. Fourth St. Carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Sept. 29.
Aaron M. Bstandig, 31, 1015 Lincoln St. Two counts burglary, stalking, tampering with witness, three counts harassment protection order violation. Continued to Sept. 21.
Aaron M. Bstandig, 31, 1015 Lincoln St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 21.
Aaron M. Bstandig, 31, 1015 Lincoln St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 21.
Aaron M. Bstandig, 31, 1015 Lincoln St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 21.
Amy L. Boyd, 29, 622 N. 11th St. Two counts procuring alcohol to a minor, two counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts negligent child abuse. Continued to Sept. 15.
Abigail Stark, 32, 903 N. 11th St. $500 for official misconduct.
Not Guilty
Justin R. Rohmeyer, 43, 385 Highway 99, Summerfield, Kan. Protection order violation.
Bound
Jeffrey T. Russell, 54, 25303 Ingrum Ave., Glenwood, Iowa. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Bound to District Court Oct. 8.
Marriage Licenses
Jeramie A. Post, 39, Beatrice to Becky L. Young, 49, Beatrice.
Christopher M. Johnson, 43, Beatrice to Christina A. Devor, 30, Beatrice.
Alex M. Thomsen, 24, Bertrand, Mo. to Kassandra L. Koller, 30, Bertrand, Mo.
Jalen C. Weeks, 25, Beatrice to Alexandria J. Edwards, 26, Beatrice.
Transfers
Jerry R. and Leigh Vrbka to Eastin Henkel. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 23, original town of Cortland. $154,000-$155,000.
Goossen Construction Inc. to David and Patricia Pohlmann. Lot 2 in block 7, Covered Bridge Heights fifth addition of Beatrice. $29,000-$30,000.
Robert J. Sargent Jr. and Cheryl L. Sargent to David L. Ethington Jr. and Dinah Ethington. Lot 12, Country Club Estates subdivision of Beatrice. $185,000-$186,000.
Aaron and Jaime Rseler to Bruce and Lori Pomajzl. Part of section 6, Clatonia township. $109,000-$110,000.
Dale J and Jonetta E. Hagemeier to John Grizzle. Part of lots 6-8 in block 7, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $124,000-$125,000.
Nicholas D. and Angelia M. Allen to Luke A. and Nicole Bryan. Lot 3 in block 14, Hinkles addition of Wymore. $49,000-$50,000.
Jennifer and Jeremy Hagan to Thomas J. and Jessica D. Sharp. Lots 10, 11 in block 1, Deyongs addition of Adams. $149,000-$150,000.
Jeremy S. and Tasha N. Hesman to Kevin J. Janssen and Melissa D. Nauman. Lots 10-12 in block 34, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $374,000-$375,000.
Daniel E. and Jessica E. Nelson to Haider S. Al Bidden. Part of section 28, Filley township. $64,000-$65,000.
Larry L. and Elaine A. Frerichs to David S. Henning. Part of section 10, Rockford township. $5,000-$6,000.
Gerald A. and Denise A. Lytle to Deborah Tatro. Lot 20 in block 4, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $119,000-$120,000.
Pamela S. Waltke to Nick A. Jarred and Jamie L. Jones. Lot 4 in block 2, Paddock Lane Replat of Beatrice. $192,000-$193,000.
Leon D. and Jeanette L. Dorn to Lisa M. Dorn. Part of sections 3, 26, Nemaha township. $232,000-$234,000.
Leon D. and Jeanette L. Dorn to Myron W. and Julie B. Dorn. Part of sections 15, 26, Nemaha township. $60,000-$61,000.
Lisa M. Dorn to Leon D. and Jeanette L. Dorn. Part of sections 3 15 Nemaha township. $264,000-$265,000.
Lisa M. Dorn to Myron W. and Julie B. Dorn. Part of sections 15, 26, Nemaha township. $60,000-$61,000.
Myron W. and Julie B. Dorn to Leon D. and Jeanette L. Dorn. Part of sections 3, 15, Nemaha township. $264,000-$265,000.
Myron W. and Julie B. Dorn to Lisa M. Dorn. Part of sections 3, 26, Nemaha township. $232,000-$234,000.
