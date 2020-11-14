At the Courthouse

Jeffrey M. and Ashley B. Faust to Michael A. and Pamela S. Bauman. Part of section 32, Holt township. $149,000-$150,000.

Jeffrey E. and Mandi A. Dierberger to Katie Noell. Part of lots 4-6 in block 18, Smith BRos addition of Beatrice. $182,000-$183,000.

Myron N. and Joyce M. Belding to Cory O. and Melissa Neil. Lots 11, 12 in block 81, original town of Beatrice. $99,000-$100,000.

Donald and Gayle Schuster to Mark A. and Christy Buhr. Part of section 1, Rockford township. $129,000-$130,000.

Tracey J. Harms to Lee M. and Anne K. Timan. Lot 15 and part of lot 16 in block 2, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $254,000-$255,000.

Tracia Lattimer to Martin Lopez Jr. and Helen L. Lopez. Lot 7 in block 15 and lot 12 in block 20, Wymores addition of Wymore. $3,000-$4,000.

Allen and Berniece Pfingsten to Allen and Karen Pfingsten. Lot 1, Westgate Five subdivision of section 16, Midland township. $49,000-$50,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0