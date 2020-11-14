At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Brent S. Eickhoff, 28, Sterling, $125; Dakota H. Appleton, 29, Lincoln, $125; Ashley M. Duddy, 25, Butte, Mont., $125; Juan A. Landeros, 47, Emporia, Kan., $75; Marc K. Janvier, 22, Lincoln, $125; Ethan D. Johnson, 27, Lincoln, $125; Sara J. Hier, 53, Cortland, $75; Joseph A. Vraspir, 41, Beatrice, $75; Emily M. Bussmann, 26, Marysville, $75.
Negligent driving:
Quinton C. Graham, 23, Beatrice, $40.
Arraignments
Daniel H. Britt, 34, 491 Calhoun St., Tecumseh. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 15.
Dalerie F. Parde, 33, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. Driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 24.
Rodger A. Keehn, 45, 2100 S. Fourth Ave. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Dec. 15.
Blaine Colgrove, 46, 46070 S.W. 32nd Road, Odell. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Nov. 19.
Michael Carel Jr., 41, 1419 Summit St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 15.
Catherine A. Hempfling, 40, 1080 E. 20th St., Crete. Driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 24.
Noah D. Koller, 20, 71990 Highway 282, Arapahoe. Carrying a concealed weapon, minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 14.
Sentencings
Viridiana C. Solorzano, 21, 421 Skyway Road, Lincoln. $250 for minor in possession, open container violation.
Michelle L. Mayfield, 48, 1919 Country Meadows Place. $100 for driving under suspension, $25 for failure to appear or comply.
Garry A. Ward, 44, 1525 Market St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Daniel L. Byrd, 30, 612 Pleasant St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Trevor A. Roberts, 22, 1714 Elk St. $50 for no proof of insurance.
Dismissed
Trevor A. Roberts, 22, 1714 Elk St. No valid registration. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Samuel A. Espinoza, 36, 4310 Huntington Ave., Lincoln. Second offense DUI, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated. Continued to Dec. 4.
Cy A. Darrow, 19, 305 Grimes St., White Deer, Texas. First offense DUI, acts declared unlawful, minor in possession. Continued to Nov. 18.
Travis A. Bednar, 36, 1838 Elk St. Criminal mischief over $5,000, criminal trespassing. Continued to Nov. 17.
Chance L. Thigpen, 22, 220 S. 16th St., Beatrice. Robbery. Continued to Nov. 24.
Rafael G. Tellez-Hernandez, 59, 1712 S. Fifth Ave. First offense DUI, driving during revocation, improper vehicle lighting. Continued to Nov. 19.
Erica R. Franzen, 21, 1800 Scott St. Two counts shoplifting. Continued to Dec. 15.
Triston G. Reysen, 17, 701 Helen St. Exhibition driving. Continued to Nov. 24.
Donald E. Laws, 66, 2002 S. Sixth St. Failure to report every three months. Continued to Nov. 17.
Dakota B. Saul, 25, 212 N. Sixth St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of more than a pound of marijuana. Continued to Nov. 17.
Shelby S. Powell, 26, 905 Market St. Two counts driving under suspension, two counts no child restraint. Continued to Dec. 15.
James M. Evans, 41, 1001 N. Fifth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Dec. 17.
James R. Cramer, 36, 419 S. Ninth St. First offense DUI, no operator’s license. Continued to Dec. 3.
Melisa E. Aragon, 41, 908 Ella St. Burglary. Continued to Dec. 1.
Esteroya M. Estrada, 36, 417 N. Third St., Wymore. False reporting, leaving the scene of an accident, acts declared unlawful. Continued to Dec. 1.
Dalton J. Parde, 20, 513 E. First St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 15.
Artie D. Simmons, 45, 60888 704th Road, Liberty. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Dec. 8.
Amanda M. Teixeira, 37, 1004 Stone St., Falls City. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 1.
Kilynn J. Riekenberg, 19, 1010 Parkside Lane. Driving under suspension, careless driving, failure to appear. Continued to Dec. 1.
Thomas A. Phillips, 26, 1109 Bell St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Dec. 11.
Jeremy P. Dutton, 44, 1621 N. Ninth St. Two counts disturbing the peace. Continued to Dec. 10.
Jeremy P. Dutton, 44, 1621 N. Ninth St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to Dec. 10.
Marriage Licenses
Samuel E. Green, 57, Omaha to Cindy L. Huber, 62, Beatrice.
Kevin J. Janssen, 40, Beatrice to Melissa D. Nauman, 38, Beatrice.
Matthew A. Shea, 29, Beatrice to Brandy L. Saathoff, 26, Beatrice.
Edgar N. Huddleston, 83, Marysville, Kan. to Leslie E. McVay, 80, Davenport.
Kristopher A> Shepard, 31, Beatrice to Erika J. Taylor, 36, Beatrice.
Christian Gonzalez, 30, Beatrice to Evelyn P. Jaizamillo, 26, Beatrice.
Cody V. Holtry, 35, Beatrice to Maria E. Ortiz, 33, Beatrice.
Jesse A. Null, 24, Firth to Caitlyn M. Fickle, 21, Firth.
Transfers
Bruce A. and Sandra J. Freese to Joseph Anderson. Part of block 22, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $119,000-$120,000.
Wil-Mar-Sen Dairy to Matthew J. Goossen. Part of section 12, Sicily township. $874,000-$875,000.
Fred L. Grabher, Loren D. Beran to Zachery A. Granato, Kelsi R. Stoos. Lot 5 in block 4, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $139,000-$140,000.
Marjorie I. Curran to Chad Buhr Construction. Part of section 9, Riverside township. $129,000-$130,000.
Mark D. Pinkerton, Kenneth E. Pinkerton to Ethan D. and Kayla J. Jordan. Lot 9 and part of lot 10 in block 6, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.
Catherine A. and Ronald Bures Debora K. Minge to Caleb Bollesbach. Lots 7, 8 in block 3, original town of Odell. $51,000-$52,000.
Jeffrey M. and Ashley B. Faust to Michael A. and Pamela S. Bauman. Part of section 32, Holt township. $149,000-$150,000.
Jeffrey E. and Mandi A. Dierberger to Katie Noell. Part of lots 4-6 in block 18, Smith BRos addition of Beatrice. $182,000-$183,000.
Myron N. and Joyce M. Belding to Cory O. and Melissa Neil. Lots 11, 12 in block 81, original town of Beatrice. $99,000-$100,000.
Donald and Gayle Schuster to Mark A. and Christy Buhr. Part of section 1, Rockford township. $129,000-$130,000.
Tracey J. Harms to Lee M. and Anne K. Timan. Lot 15 and part of lot 16 in block 2, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $254,000-$255,000.
Tracia Lattimer to Martin Lopez Jr. and Helen L. Lopez. Lot 7 in block 15 and lot 12 in block 20, Wymores addition of Wymore. $3,000-$4,000.
Allen and Berniece Pfingsten to Allen and Karen Pfingsten. Lot 1, Westgate Five subdivision of section 16, Midland township. $49,000-$50,000.
