At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Hayden M. Faulder, 18, Beatrice, $200; Roger M. Rempel, 52, Beatrice, $25; Julie A. Klecan, 55, Odell $125; Brittyn L. Wentz, 19, Fairbury, $75; Zavion T. Mitchell, 22, St. Petersburg, Fla., $125; Belva J. Thompson, 86, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Clio L. Spangler, 22, Lincoln, $25; Jessica J. Francisco, 39, Beatrice, $25; Bobbette J. Ackerman, 61, Beatrice, $25; Kurt L. Oxos, 33, Beatrice, $25.

Stop sign violation

Hannah J. Spilker-Wilcox, 18, Pickrell, $75.

Arraignments

Kenneth M. Rainey, 46, 44253 Highway 77, Wymore. No proof of insurance, no valid registration, failure to yield. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for May 13.

Ashley R. Forshee, 28, 6052 E. Apple Road, Cortland. Driving without interlock, driving during revocation. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for May 13.

Taylor Hicks, 19, 539 W. Mary St. Three counts driving under suspension. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for May 31.

Sentencings

Shannon M. Ames, 39, 1405 S. Fourth Ave. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense driving under the influence of drugs.

Travis A. Privett, 28, 411 N. Sixth St., Wymore. $500, 30 days jail, license revoked 18 months for second offense DUI.

David E. Sutton, 55, 306 Upton St., Diller. $50 for no registration in vehicle.

Michael Falls, 33, 815 Fulton St., Falls City. $300, license revoked for one year for driving during revocation.

Sean T. Young, 39, 1115 Ella St. $300 for possession of marijuana.

Preston D. Jurgens, 25, 221 S. 21st St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked one year for first offense DUI, $25 for improper turn.

Aaron J. Burr, 41, 4120 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Three days jail for shoplifting.

Phillip T. Robnett, 29, 105 ½ N. Fourth St. $500, three days jail, license revoked one year for first offense DUI.

Richard L. Kess, 52, 918 Herbert St. Six months probation for two counts harassment protection order violation, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief.

Dismissed

David E. Sutton, 55, 306 Upton St., Diller. No proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.

Ashley R. Forshee, 28, 6052 E. Apple Road, Cortland. No proof of insurance, no valid registration. DIsmissed with prejudice.

Aaron J. Burr, 41, 4120 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Open container violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Richard L. Kess, 52, 918 Herbert St. Disturbing the peace. Dismissed without prejudice.

Continued

Timothy J. Belcher, 18, 729 South St., Lincoln. False reporting, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, contributing to the delinquency of a child. Continued to May 31.

Cory L. Krause, 38, 105 N. Fourth St. First offense DUI. Continued to April 28.

Anthony D. Wester, 62, 1429 N. 15th St. First offense DUI. Continued to May 13.

Sue A. Buchheimer, 36, 715 Ella St. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony, theft by receiving stolen property $500-$1,500. Continued to April 7.

Neely A. Flores, 42, 1800 Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 26.

Patrick M. Adkins, 28, 49813 S.W. 18th St., Odell. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 28.

Patrick M. Adkins, 28, 49813 S.W. 18th St., Odell. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 28.

Alan D. Bartels, 57, 1305 N. 17th St Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, tampering with evidence. Continued to April 26.

Andrew S. White, 35, 515 N. 13th St. Second-degree trespassing, criminal mischief. Continued to March 31.

Kerrick M. Wilhelm, 44, 1109 Market St. Three counts third-degree assault, terroristic threats. Continued to April 1.

Nicholas J. Buss, 36, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Two counts third-degree domestic assault, protection order violation. Continued to April 7.

Holly J. Mick, 32, 2904 Angie Drive. First offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated. Continued to May 26.

Cody L. Whitman, 34, 403 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, false reporting. Continued to April 28.

Emma J. Johnson, 26, 906 Ella St. Driving while revoked. Continued to May 2.

Ronnie R. Rainey Jr., 27, 306 N. Fifth St., Wymore. Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, protection order violation. Continued to May 3.

Kasey A. Jacobsen, 55, 717 N. Ninth St. Three counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 7.

Kalie L. Carney, 37, 660 W. Court St. Third offense refuse to submit to test, first offense DUI, refuse to submit to pretest. Continued to April 28.

Kodi J. Zelinko, 30, 1006 Ella St. Second-degree assault. Continued to April 14.

Rhory Ivy, 39, Lincoln. Fugitive from justice. Continued to May 3.

Rhory Ivy, 39, Lincoln. Burglary. Continued to May 3.

Michael E. Alm, 36, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. Second-degree trespassing. Continued to April 12.

Sergio Mendoza, 27, 1325 Market St. Protection order violation. Continued to April 12.

Dustin A. Anderson, 43, 1809 Elk St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief, theft, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension. Continued to April 12.

Shelby S. Powell, 28, 451 Douglas St., Bradshaw. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to April 12.

Bruce R. Gossard, 44, 201 Weibe St. Third offense DUI. Continued to May 2.

Tiffanie J. Fentress, 35, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to April 19.

Ryan J. O’Toole, 39, 2749 A St., Lincoln. Intimidation, disturbing the peace. Continued to April 26.

Lily R. Zoubek, 19, 4771 W. Scott St. Minor in possession. Continued to April 26.

James D. VonMinden, 33, 1717 N. Ninth St. Second-offense carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 24.

Dennis J. Tietjen, 41, 1614 Carlyle St. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a test, resisting arrest, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving on shoulder. Continued to May 31.

Tyler L. Chisholm, 33, 2020 Cedar St. First-degree trespassing. Continued to April 19.

Bound

Paul P. Doss Jr., 58, 1122 Bell St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court April 21.

Christa M. Haynes, 50, 1122 Bell St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court April 21.

Marriage Licenses

Kevin Parrott, 34, Cortland to Alycia M. Harberts, 26, Cortland.

Zane A. Knarr, 34, Wymore to Nichole N. Chambers 47, Wymore.

Brandon M. Oltman, 26, Beatrice to Angela J. O’Bryan, 31, Beatrice.

Joshua J. Dittmer, 27, Beatrice to Morgan N. Findley, 26, Beatrice.

Transfers

Michael S. and Cynthia J. Adams to Gabriel P. and Angela S. Rohland. Lot 6 and part of lot 5 in block 11, original town of Cortland. $149,000-$150,000.

Jacob Swanson to Nicholas and Kelsey Langley. Part of section 34, Midland township. $127,000-$128,000.

Lester H. Miller to Ethan P. Weaver. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 21, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $127,000-$128,000.

Gregory J. Rowden to Fortune Builders LLC. Lot 5 in block 13, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $64,000-$65,000.

BCC Holdings Inc. to Fire Investments LLC. Lot 9 in block 1, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $15,000-$16,000.

Christopher Belding, Vivian Belding to Scott M. Davis. Lot 9 in block 1, Langs subdivision of block A. of Beatrice. $86,000-$87,000.

BLC Asset Management LLC to Erin Lenners. Lot 6 and part of lot 5 in block 7, original town of Filley. $4,000-$5,000.

Kirby Cohorst and Claire Scheideler to Laura A. Pinnick. Part of lots 4-6 in block 16, Hoags addition of Wymore. $35,000-$36,000.

Kent C. and Nancy M. Wilson to Allyssa S. Bretthauer and Stan E. Kolb. Lot 5 in block 6, original town of Beatrice. $37,000-$38,000.

Doug A. Penner to Susan Barnard. Part of section 31, Midland township. $119,000-$120,000.

