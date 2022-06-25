At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Jeana L. Sukovaty, 42, Congress, Ariz., $300; Zachary R. Rash, 25, Tecumseh, $25; Janet A. Newmyer, 62, Wilber, $75; Jonathan R. Uribe, 21, Lincoln, $75.

No valid registration

Christpher J. Widick, 26, Beatrice, $25.

Failure to yield

Rebecca Hagemeier, 36, Pickrell, $25.

Driving left of center

Jeana L. Sukovaty, 42, Congress, Ariz., $25.

Non-resident 30 day violation

Jeana L. Sukovaty, 42, Congress, Ariz., $25.

Arraignments

Alayna P. Hughes, 19, 622 N. Eighth St. Three counts disturbing the peace, underage tobacco use. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Aug. 11.

Ryan. J. O’Toole, 39, 2749 A St., Lincoln. Intimidation by phone call, disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 2.

Kilynn Riekenberg, 20, 1010 Parkside Lane. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, speeding. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Aug. 2.

Ronnie R. Rainey Jr., 27, 306 N. Fifth St., Wymore. Protection order violation. Guilty plea entered.

Sentencings

Jean Renner, 80, 1324 N. Seventh St. $100 for leaving the scene of an accident.

Casandra L. Shinn, 27, 612 N. Eighth St. $100 for no proof of insurance.

Johnny D. Meyers, 61, 1200 S. Eighth St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $50 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clarence C. Nordhus, 86, Baileyville, Kan. $100 for no fuel carry permit, $100 for UCR no registration, $25 for no valid registration, $100 for load contents violation.

Katherine E. Juenean, 36, 704 W. H St., Wymore. $100 for criminal mischief.

Dismissed

Ronnie R. Rainey Jr., 27, 306 N. Fifth St., Wymore. Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Sean T. Sawtelle, 28, 3500 N. Sixth St. Operation of a dangerous vehicle, no proof of insurance. Continued to July 5.

Jarod A. Peden, 24, 1020 N. 15th St. Possession of a destructive device, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 30.

Steven L. Cline, 30, 521 W. D St., Wymore. Driving under the influence, driving left of center. Continued to Aug. 2.

Elizabeth P. Sayers, 20, 116 S. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 30.

Becky S. Plantenga, 56, 2308 Ella St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to July 14.

Hannah A. Thomsen, 22, 1020 N. 15th St. Possession of a destructive device, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 30.

Angela M. Murray, 42, 1015 N. 26th St. Driving under revocation. Continued to June 30.

Peyton N. Murphy, 20, 1839 Carlyle St. Third-degree assault, stalking, second-degree trespassing, two counts disturbing the peace, criminal mischief. Continued to July 8.

Michael L. Novotny, 63, 309 Main St., Blue Springs. Harassment protection order violation. Continued to Aug. 9.

Sapphire D. Roland, 22, 1412 Scott St. First offense DUI, no proof of insurance, no proof of ownership. Continued to July 26.

Shannon L. Nelson, 47, 703 Maple St., Wamego, Kan. Refuse to submit to a test, driving under suspension. Continued ot Aug. 9.

Tracey J. Beebe, 59, 1407 Garfield St. First offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 2.

Robert H. Hermsmeier, 55, 201 Maple St., Jansen. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 12.

Michele N. Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. Driving during revocation. Continued to July 26.

Angela M. Craven, 42, 1015 N. 26th St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration, no proof of insurance. Continued to June 30.

Dakota Watson, 25, 405 S. 10th St. Third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault. Continued to June 24.

Shelby S. Powell, 28, 1801 Ella St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to Aug. 11.

Nicholas E. Weidner, 32, 221 S. LaSalle St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 7.

Victoria Carney, 33, 417 Seventh St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 14.

Davina S. Morgan, 38, 204 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 30.

Bound

Angel J. Wichman, 18, 1715 Arbor St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Aug. 18.

Randall L. Pohlman, 43, 213 S. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Aug 18.

Transfers

Mitchell D. and Laura K. Williamson to Brian D. and Suzanne M. Templeman. Lot 8, Brotts third addition of Beatrice. $367,000-$368,000.

Rural Adams Company LLC to Doctors Lake Homeowners Association. Lots 11-12 and part of lot 10, Doctors Lake of section 33, Adams Township. $28,000-$29,000.

Tharen J. Workman, Willard L. Workman to Jason and Lisa Joe. Lot 9 in block 14, second addition of south Beatrice. $44,000-$45,000.

Phyllis E. Fielder to Rodney Trauernicht. Part of section 9, Riverside township, part of lots 5, 6 in block 27, Spencer Place of Beatrice. $98,000-$99,000.

Felecia R. Meybrunn to Pearle R. Klepper. Lot 10 in block 2, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.

Phyllis E. Burger, Lyle A. and Pamela Burger, Kimberly R. and Michael Zellers to Kyle D. and Elizabeth Spilker. Part of sections 9, 10, Blakely township. $1,734,000-$1,735,000.

Rodley L. Trauernicht to Mathew and Sona McKenzie. Part of lot 1 in block 1, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.

Ruths Caddyshack Rentals LLC to Keith and Nancy Kuhlman. Lot 5 in block 3, original town of Wymore. $52,000-$53,000.

Mark A. and Janet Vitosh to Hailey Rogers. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 5, first addition of Odell. $36,000-$37,000.

John P. Hartig, John C. and Melissa Collins to Angel Quintana. Lot 13, McClellans subdivision of Beatrice. $42,000-$43,000.

Virginia R. Haddix to Herbert H. and Janet C. Bunchman. Lot 4 and part of lot 5, Wheeler Place of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.

G&R Investment Group to Clark Rentals LLC. Lots 1, 2, Berrys subdivision of Beatrice. $9,000-$10,000.

Jason A. and Brandy Gerg, Ted M. and Tonja Metcalf to Brian T. and Amber M. Ford. Lot 3 in block 24, original town of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.

Timothy P. Friesen to Lavern Fritzen. Part of section 20, Logan township. $34,000-$35,000.

Brian L. Blobaum Eugene Wollenburg to Robert and Sharon Moon. Lot 8 in block 4, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice. $234,000-$235,000.

James M. and Michele A. Houston to Dario Vazquez. Lots 17-19, 28-31 in block 1, original town of Virginia. $94,000-$95,000.

Gene L. Reedy Jr. and Rebecca Reedy to Milton E. and Marla Pike. Lots 5, 6 in block 6, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $0-$1,000.

Susan K. Brown to Preston J. Miller. Part of lot 34, McConnells of Beatrice. $161,000-$162,000.

Real Growth LLC to Theresa Turner. Lot 9 in block 9, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $114,000-$115,000.

Duane A. and Doris J. Claassen to Leslie L. White Jr. Part of lots 15-17 in block 4, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $212,000-$213,000.

Timothy J. and Donna M. Hadley to Ellis C. Winters. Lots 11-12 and part of lot 10 in block 12, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $118,000-$119,000.

Carol J. Carmichael to Tanner Goes. Lots 6-10 in block 2, Casebeers addition of Blue Springs. $1,000-$2,000.

Carol J. Carmichael to Jay D. Woodyard. Lot 1 and part of lot 2, Games addition of Blue Springs. $0-$1,000.

Holly S. Carmichael to Hugh R. Carmichael. Part of section 20, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $11,000-$12,000.

Zack T. and Cari A. Emerson to Kevin Beauchmin. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 7, original town of Wymore. $144,000-$145,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0