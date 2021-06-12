At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Jarred J. Vogel, 30, Lincoln, $25; Andrew W. hatfield, 35, Beatrice, $125; Stephen L. Ourecky, 55, Wilber, $25; Glen Hickerson, 54, Battlefield, Mo., $75; Madeline B. Swanson, 17, Odell, $75; Ethan M. Adams, 26, Beatrice, $25.
No valid registration:
Kaylee A. Carpenter, 18, Beatrice, $25.
Stop sign violation:
Jame sS. Spann, 40, Wymore, $75.
One way violation:
Joshua M. Bachman, 19, Humboldt, $25.
Unsafe backing:
Justin R. Feagley, 29, Beatrice, $25.
CMV load securement:
Walter L. Jay, 60, Hooper, $100; Westley A. Behrends, 42, Beatrice, $100.
CMV brake:
Christopher S. Hamilton, 43, Beatrice, $50.
Sentencings
Thomas R. Zook, 39, Beatrice. $100 for driving under suspension.
Alex L. Eckhoff, 31, 1313 N. 13th t. $100 for driving commercial vehicle without CDL, $50 for CMV brake violation.
Joel A. Rinne, 32, 61354 719th Road, Steinauer. $100 for farm plate violation, $50 for CMV marking violation.
Bound
Mike A. Woutzke, 57, 201 W. Fouts St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 8.
Jimmy Haynes, 32, 600 Nichols Ave. Strangulation. Bound to District Court July 7.
Marriage Licenses
Trevor E. Dunn, 28, Beatrice to Falisatey Novotny, 27, Beatrice.
Kevin L. Kruger, 45, Beatrice to Christy L. Branson, 48, Beatrice.
Cody J. Russell, 35, Beatrice to Ashley R. Farley, 34, Beatrice.
Seth C. Fann, 39, Beatrice to Jami A. Shirley, 44, Beatrice.
Samuel K. McReynolds, 47, Firth to Jeanie M. DeWitt, 44, Firth.
Zachary J. Coffin, 36, Beatrice to Natalie L. Brauer, 38, Beatrice.
Rusty C. Salts, 38, Beatrice to Samantha R. Fowler, 36, Beatrice.
Transfers
Matthew A. Woolsey, Robert D. Ames to Teresa Minstermann. Part of section 34, Midland township. $74,000-$75,000.
Michael G. and Pamela J. Newlun to Jeffrey and Vickie Sutter. Lot 9, Kindling addition of part of brum second addition of Beatrice. $181,000-$182,000.
Lowell H. Christiansen to Kimberly R. and Stephen L. Fugett. Lot 22 in block CV, Dusenberry-Doyle addition of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.
Dean and Tammie S. Kelch to Marlin Svitak Jr., Katrina Svitak. Part of lots 4, 5 in block 6, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $254,000-$255,000.
Darrell P. Schramm to Matthew Schram. Part of section 2, Glenwood township. $260,000-$261,000.
Eugene E. and Karen M. Wollenburg to Kyle E. and Natalie K. Wollenburg. Part of section 8, Blakely township. $8,000-$9,000.
Virginia Skidmore to Sheila Krause. Part of lot 5, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $95,000-$96,000.
Jerry L. Graham to Bradley C. and Nicole D. Bohlken. Part of section 20, Barneston township. $11,000-$12,000.
Philippi Electric Inc. to Bobby R. Freeman Jr. and Jordan N. Freeman. Lot 9 in block 7, original town of Pickrell. $89,000-$90,000.