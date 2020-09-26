At the Courthouse

Trent Beckler to Clinton D. and Carla L. Kage, Mary L. and Lowell C. Eickhoff. Lot 1, Bear Creek Development of section 26, Midland township. $154,000-$155,000.

Claire V. Scheideler to Elliott Hawkins. Part of lots 4, 5 in block 26, Wymores addition of Wymore. $0-$1,000.

Vicki C. Buick to Teniko and Angela M. Muse. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 30, Ashbys addition to Wymore. $109,000-$110,000.

Melvin W. and Constance D. Oltmans to William and Nancy Oltmans. Part of section 28, Riverside township. $719,000-$720,000.

Ross A. and Joan M. Stepan to Danny L. and Camille D. Lusk. Part of section 20, Rockford township. $129,000-$130,000.

Jerry W. Larmeu Jr. and Melissa Larmeu to Kevin E. and Nicole D. Weishahn. Lot 10 in block 31, original town of Beatrice. $8,000-$9,000.

Brandy Keller, Gail A. Phoper to Spang Properties. Lots 11, 12 in block 18, original town of Cortland. $149,000-$150,000.