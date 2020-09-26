At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Kristopher Padgett, 26, Marysville, Kan., $125; Jeffrey Oreskovich, 37, Omaha, $125; Samuel E. Larson, 28, Lincoln, $25; Jacqueline I. Martinez, 22, Opeka, Kan., $75; Scott D. Wolbert, 65, Beatrice, $75; Nathan Reedy, 42, Beatrice, $25.
No seat belt:
Kristopher Padgett, 26, Marysville, Kan., $25.
Arraignments
Casey J. Russell, 29, 109 S. Sumner St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 5.
Librado L. Lopez III, 36, 5844 S. 38th Road, Cortland. First offense DUI, improper turn. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 26.
Brandon A. Johnson, 31, 624 W. Elm St., Wilber. Driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Oct. 5.
Denise R. Wilcox, 59, 860 Franklin Drive, Crete. First offense DUi. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 5.
Aaron M. Bstandig, 31, 1015 Lincoln St. Driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 19.
Farog M. Fargo, 20, 5006 W. Lourley St., Lincoln. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Nov. 1.
Joshua T. Beck, 36, 521 N. 11th St. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Oct. 9.
Sarah N. Palmateer, 36, 702 W> 14th St., Hastings. Two counts attempt of a class 4 felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 5.
Sentencings
Sandy S. Barton-Bogus, 31, 403 Leslie St., Barneston. $100 for shoplifting.
Lisa Michaelis, 48, 1110 W D. St., Wymore. $75 for dog at large.
Derrick J. Wichman, 36, 214 Kickapoo St., Hiawatha, Kan. $50 for open container violation.
Kassandra M. Zitel, 1210 Washington St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Emma R. Johnson, 25, 601 N. 27th Circle. $125 for compliance with order, $125 for resisting arrest.
Ajonique L. Baxter, 27, 1010 Meriwether St. Seven days jail, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.
Maile L. Angermeier, 19, 2733 Tourchlight Lane, Lincoln. $25 for tampering with evidence.
Richard L. Kess, 50, 918 Herbert St. $25 for protection order violation.
Dismissed
Casey J. Russell, 29, 109 S. Sumner St. Speeding. Dismissed without prejudice.
Emma R. Johnson, 25, 601 N. 27th Circle. Second-degree trespassing. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Cherish M. Lovell, 29, 910 W. I St., Wymore. Third offense refuse to submit to a test, obstructing a police officer, refuse to submit to a pretest, unlawful display of plate, failure to maintain lane, open container violation. Continued to Sept. 29.
Jennifer R. Spencer, 25, 905 N. 10th St. First offense DUI, speeding. Continued to Sept. 29.
Abel Cisneroz, 21, 814 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to Sept. 29.
Star M. Baker, 26, 621 W. D St., Wymore. Third-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 29.
James L. Orton, 36, 1414 N. 11th St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Sept. 25.
Julie L. Dobesh, 33, 1700 Monroe St. Two counts third-degree assault. Continued to Oct. 23.
Sandra K. Fedde, 46, 1002 Grant St. First offense DUI Continued to Oct. 19.
Joshua Coffey, 43, 16956 Williams St., Omaha. Attempt of a class 4 felony, shoplifting. Continued to Oct. 2.
Tiffanie J. Fentress, 33, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Oct. 9.
Rhory M. Ivy, 38, 321 N. Graham St. First-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, tampering with witness, possession of a controlled substance, false reporting, obstructing a peace officer, driving during revocation, willful reckless driving, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 30.
Austin M. Klaus, 32, 2840 Garfield St., Lincoln. Shoplifting $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Oct. 13.
Andrew S. White, 33, 515 N. 13th St. Refuse to submit to a test. Continued to Sept. 29.
Christina M. Lewien, 37, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Distribution of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse. Continued to Oct. 19.
Eric J. Lewien, 27, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Distribution of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse. Continued to Oct. 19.
Margaret A. Sullivan, 55, 1419 Elk St. First offense DUI, failure to maintain lane. Continued to Oct. 6.
Catherine A. Hempfling, 40, 2011 S. Fifth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 20.
Shelby S. Powell, 26, 905 Market St. Two counts driving under suspension, two counts failure to use child restraint. Continued to Sept. 28.
Cajun D. Singleton, 21. 13615 E. Plum Road, Wymore. First offense DUI, minor in possession. Continued to Nov. 6.
Daniel R. Colson, 25, 919 G St., Lincoln. Second offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 28.
Esteroya M. Estrada, 36, 417 N. Third St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 27.
Esteroya M. Estrada, 36, 417 N. Third St., Wymore. False reporting, leaving the scene of an accident, acts declared unlawful. Continued to Oct. 27.
Anita J. Wener, 56, 1700 Park St. Second offense driving under the influence of drugs, no license on person. Continued to Oct. 20.
Daniel E. Nelson, 45, 32425 S. 63rd Road, Holmesville. Third-degree assault. Continued to Oct. 30.
Alexander L. Rader, 26, 115 N. 28th St. First offense DUI, criminal mischief. Continued to OCt. 6.
Patrick J. Wahlstrom, 27, 118 W. Hoyt St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts assault on an officer or health care worker, obstructing an officer. Continued to Oct. 6.
Tanner Neemann, 18, 5623 Salt Valley View, Lincoln. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, first offense DUI, willful reckless driving. Continued to Oct. 9.
Bound
Aaron M. Bstandig, 31, 1015 Lincoln St. Two counts burglary, stalking, tampering with witness. Bound to District Court Nov. 4.
Danyaal J. Reed, 26, 1621 G St., Lincoln. Theft by receiving stolen property $5,000 or more. Bound to District Court Oct. 14.
Marriage Licenses
Louis Constantino, 24, Beatrice to Abigail A. Carroll, 23, Beatrice. Tanner R. Stimson, 22, Fort Riley, Kan. to Erin C. Jurgens, 23, Beatrice.
Logan T. Schoneweis, 26, Adams to Courtney L. Hays, 25, Adams.
Transfers
Joshua W. and Jennifer N. Miller to Becky Giddings. Lots 1, 2 in block 27, Glenover of Beatrice. $174,000-$175,000.
Equity Trust Company, Dale B. Condit to Jaimie and Timothy Frerichs. Lots 5, 6 in block 11, first addition of Filley. $49,000-$50,000.
Rodney L. Trauernicht to Joshua T. and Rebecca L. Alecci. Lot 14 in block 7, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $154,000-$155,000.
Andrew J. and Jordan N. Burrows to Erick D. Oreskovich. Part of section 13, Rockford township. $207,000-$208,000.
Trent Beckler to Clinton D. and Carla L. Kage, Mary L. and Lowell C. Eickhoff. Lot 1, Bear Creek Development of section 26, Midland township. $154,000-$155,000.
Claire V. Scheideler to Elliott Hawkins. Part of lots 4, 5 in block 26, Wymores addition of Wymore. $0-$1,000.
Vicki C. Buick to Teniko and Angela M. Muse. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 30, Ashbys addition to Wymore. $109,000-$110,000.
Melvin W. and Constance D. Oltmans to William and Nancy Oltmans. Part of section 28, Riverside township. $719,000-$720,000.
Ross A. and Joan M. Stepan to Danny L. and Camille D. Lusk. Part of section 20, Rockford township. $129,000-$130,000.
Jerry W. Larmeu Jr. and Melissa Larmeu to Kevin E. and Nicole D. Weishahn. Lot 10 in block 31, original town of Beatrice. $8,000-$9,000.
Brandy Keller, Gail A. Phoper to Spang Properties. Lots 11, 12 in block 18, original town of Cortland. $149,000-$150,000.
Thomas C. and Michele L. Wheeler to Cole E. and Denise A. Moore. Part of lot I, J replat of lots 1-6, Ash Ridge addition of section 14, Nemaha township. $69,000-$70,000.
Millard D. and Donald L. Winkle to Hunter F. Baete. Part of section 33, Riverside township. $96,000-$97,000.
