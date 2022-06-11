At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Jeff R. Lovett, 52, Bladen, $75; Luke B. Ideus, 38, Filley, $125; Jack B. Gibbons, 31, Palm Bay, Fla., $200; Jin M. Zhu, 44, Beatrice, $75.

No operator’s license

Devin J. Ison, 22, Beatrice, $25; Guadelupe E. Miravete Antonio, 24, Clatonia, $75.

No valid registration

Phillip H. Henderson, 36, Wymore, $25.

Stop sign violation

Matthew E. Miller, 41, Concordia, Kan., $75.

Arraignments

Daniel J. Oliverius, 64, 1309 Summit St. Refuse to submit to a test. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 11.

Trenton J. Cooper, 28, 741 Lake Shore Drive, Lincoln. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 8.

Nolan R. White, 22, 1717 Jackson St. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for July 12.

Luke A. Vater, 33, 521 N. 11th St. Second offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for July 12.

Derrick A. Hurley, 35, 402 S. Eighth St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 21.

Arlando G. Feldhausen, 22, 236 F St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension, overtake a school bus. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 13.

Kory R. Diekman, 32, 236 S. 19th St. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for July 12.

Michael J. Bunch, 45, 1413 N. 19th St. Driving under the influence. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for July 12.

Sentencings

Seth A. Weber, 23, 305 S. Vermont St. $500, 15 days jail, license revoked one year for first offense DUI.

David J. Urban, 36, 3500 N. Sixth St. 90 days jail for protection order violation.

David J. Urban, 36, 3500 N. Sixth St. Six months jail for third-degree assault.

Raymond L. Stewart Jr., 48, 1519 Grant St. 40 days jail, license revoked one year for leaving the scene of an accident, $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Jesse R. Durflinger, 31, 408 Taylor St., Alexandria. Eight days jail, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Corey M. Glassinger, 46, 323 N. 12th St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Colton R. Anderson, 18, 706 Abraham St., Firth. $75 for no operator’s license, $25 for no brake lights, $25 for improper vehicle lighting.

Continued

Leon J. Peterson, 59, 240 S. 16th St. Abuse of a vulnerable adult. Continued to July 7.

Scott A. Goin, 37, 621 Arthur St. First-degree assault, strangulation, protection order violation. Continued to July 14.

Jeffrey D. Culp, 52, 1391 196th St., Seward. Two counts harassment order violation. Continued to June 17.

Jose L. Alvarez, 39, 1310 Ella St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to June 30.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Two counts second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace, two counts driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful display of plates, first-degree trespassing. Continued to July 7.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. No registration, no operator’s license. Continued to July 7.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates, obstructing government operations. Continued to July 7.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Unlawful display of plates, no proof of ownership. Continued to July 7.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 7.

James L. Rivers, 31, 416 N. 16th St. Theft. Continued to July 14.

Dakota Watson, 25, 405 S. 10th St. Third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault. Continued to June 16.

Dawn M. Young, 49, 225 S. 21st St. First offense DUI, false reporting. Continued to June 14.

Ryan R. Hunt, 22, 287 S. 120th Road. First offense DUI, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to July 12.

Christina A. Devor, 32, 1727 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no child restraint. Continued to June 14.

Roger Behrens, 60, 607 Elk St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to June 14.

James L. Thompson, 42, 115 E. D St., Wymore. Burglary. Continued to June 9.

Kerrick M. Wilhelm, 44, 1109 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 12.

Dustin A. Anderson, 43, 1809 Elk St. Driving under suspension. Continued to June 30.

Dustin A. Anderson, 43, 1809 Elk St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief, theft, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension. Continued to June 30.

Bound

Kasey A. Jacobson, 55, 717 N. Ninth St. Three counts distribution of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 20.

David E. Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Terroristic threats. Bound to District Court July 20.

Amber L. Hernandez, 43, 710 Scott St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 20.

Marriage Licenses

Timothy C. Steinhauer, 53, Lincoln to Catherine R. McCawley, 59, Lincoln.

Dylan T. Wagner, 30, Martell to Brenna L. Roland, 27, Martell.

Justin N. Larsen, 38, Hickman to Stephanie K. Whitlinger, 39, Hickman.

George E. Lee Jr., 49, Beatrice to Jamie D. Brase, 48, Beatrice.

Transfers

Beatrice GMC Real Estate LLC to Karolyn B. Howard. Lot 12 in block 3, Davison Village third addition of Beatrice. $179,000-$180,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Gage County to Robin R. Retchless. Part of lots 9, 10 in block 3, Brumbacks first addition of Beatrice. $154,000-$155,000.

Beatrice GMC Real Estate LLC to JIA Properties LLC. Lot 4 in block 35, original town of Beatrice. $324,000-$325,000.

Christina L. and John Ball to Michael and Gale Bednar. Part of section 27, Holt township. $411,000-$412,000.

Cameron and Starlin Davis to Austin Widick. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 22, original town of Wymore. $170,000-$171,000.

Charles J. and Mavis M. Hamilton to John Malchow. Part of lot 10 in block 8, Harringtons resubdivision of Beatrice. $44,000-$45,000.

David L. and Jesse L. Kozak to Duane Osterholt. Part of lots 1, -2, 11-12 in block 18, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $66,000-$67,000.

Lyle L. and Diane M. Loth to Mark A. and Kristin A. McAllister. Lot 1 and part of lot 2 in block 1, part of lot 1 in block 2, LaSelle Park addition of Beatrice. $51,000-$52,000.

Armstrong Rentals LLC to Chad Buhr Construction LLC. Lot 4 in block 1, Lincoln Heights addition of Beatrice. $159,000-$160,000.

Brett Wells Construction LLC to Luma Investment Group LLC. Part of lots 1-3 in block 3, original town of Beatrice. $9,000-$10,000.

Steven R. and Shelly F. Crosier to Robert and Dorothy McLellan. Lot 1 in block 32, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice, lot 5 and part of lot 4 in block 7 Brumbacks first addition of Beatrice. $37,000-$38,000.

Rural Adams Company LLC to Jonathan D. and Kayla R. Topp. Lot 1, Doctors Lake third subdivision of section 33, Adams township. $69,000-$70,000.

Roger and Linda Jurgens to Randall S. Cobb. Part of ltos 5-8 in block 17, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $38,000-$39,000.

Glen and Arlene Schmidt to Rodney Trauernicht. Lots 3, 4 in block 7, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $55,000-$56,000.

Tyler M. and Crystal R. Snyder to Juan C. and Gricelda L. Viurquez. Part of lot 17, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $151,000-$152,000.

Jacqueline L. Bornemeier and Elizabeth Leach to Dalton L. Blythe. Lots 5-16 in block 21, West Park addition of Beatrice. $225,000-$226,000.

Haley N. and Jacob Smiley to Gladys and William Hartley. Lot 2 in block 2, Tiemanns subdivision of Beatrice. $179,000-$180,000.

Richard C. and Donna J. Stansberry to Gerald and Cindy Ficke. Part of block 15, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $57,000-$58,000.

John P. Hartig to Zoe Himes LLC. Part of lot 14 in block 7, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $41,000-$42,000.

Eugene and Betty Biller to James S. Clark. Lots 14, 15 in block 4, first addition of Odell. $39,000-$40,000.

