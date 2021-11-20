At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

David C. Churchill, 51, Wilber, $150; Cindy M. Caulder, 38, Lincoln, $75; Lauren J. Pieper, 18, Beatrice, $10; Morgan B. Anderson, 31, Bennington, $75; Asha E. Jantzen, 18, Beatrice, $25; Tanner J. Hoyt, 43, Lincoln, $75; Kurt L. Oxos Jr., 33, Kingman, Ariz., $10; Treyton J. Hinton, 21, Beatrice, $125; Macy E. Gronewold, 17, Beatrice, $75; Tyson E. Lewis, 19, Anderson, S.C., $10.

No valid registration:

Doris C. Colson, 28, Fairmount, $25.

Arraignments

Jason R. Stevens, 43, 41142 S.W. 75th Road, Odell. First offense DUI, carrying a concealed weapon, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Dec. 14.

Christopher A. Clayton, 37, 1301 Court St. Driving under suspension, failure to signal. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 18.

Sean Slaven, 37, 410 N. 11th St. Driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 17.

Roger Behrens, 59, 607 ½ Elk St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 14.

K’Lynne Whitmore, 36, 314 S. Seventh St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving left of center. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Dec. 14.

Nathan Smith, 23, 1722 Washington St. First offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated, failure to use child restraint, failure to signal, improper vehicle lighting, no proof of insurance. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Dec. 16.

Dexter Robinson, 51, 1202 N. Seventh St. Third-degree assault. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 6.

Sentencings

Frederick A. Tackett, 36, 1000 Bell St. $75 for disturbing the peace.

Cole L. Strathman, 20, 1310 N. 10th St. $250 for minor in possession.

Edward L. Findlay, 64, 62939 715th Road, Table Rock. $100 for driving under suspension.

Sean Slaven, 37, 410 N. 11th St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Rhonda L. Drake, 61, 418 N. 13th St. $150 for leaving the scene of an accident, $50 for no operator’s license.

Cindy S. Fletcher, 24, 425 N. Grant St., Blue Springs. $25 for no valid registration, $50 for no proof of insurance.

Christian T. Hall, 22, $500, license revoked 60 days, two years probation for first offense driving under the influence of drugs, 24 months probation concurrent for attempt of a class 4 felony.

Dismissed

Sean Slaven, 37, 410 N. 11th St. No proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.

Michael Jordan-Swoope, 20, 718 W. Mary St. Contributing to the delinquency of a child. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Ashley M. Maher, 32, 337 Cheyenne Drive. Third-degree assault. Continued to Nov. 30.

David J. Urban, 35, 3500 N. Sixth St. Protection order violation. Continued to Dec. 2.

Christopher A. Clayton, 37, 1301 Court St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 20.

Christopher A. Clayton, 37, 1301 Court St. First-degree false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault, strangulation. Continued to Jan. 20.

Christopher A. Clayton, 37, 1301 Court St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Jan. 18.

Mindy Thomsen, 43, 1020 N. 15th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 20.

Andrew J. Klaus, 21, 1412 Grant St. Driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Dec. 7.

Michael E. Alm, 36, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. No proof of insurance, no helmet. Continued to Nov. 30.

Michael E. Alm, 36, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Nov. 30.

Logan E. Keebler, 36, 16510 E. Birch Road, Adams. Criminal mischief. Continued to Dec. 14.

William A. Fischer, 23, 1109 Market St. Criminal mischief. Continued to Dec. 14.

Amanda Lineweber, 34, 314 Alpine Drive. Reckless driving. Continued to Dec. 2.

Cecelia M. Lampkin, 18, 418 N. 13th St. Disorderly conduct, assault. Continued to Dec. 14.

Zachary R. White, 21, 1717 Jackson St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Dec. 16.

Jamie D. Fortney, 38, 418 N. 13th St. Shoplifting. Continued to Nov. 18.

James L. Rivers, 31, 416 N. 16th St. Theft. Continued to Nov. 29.

Kilynn Riekenberg, 20, 1010 Parkside Lane. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, speeding. Continued to Jan. 4.

Katherine E. Klevemann, 39, 501 N. 11th St. Obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Nov. 30.

Ashley N. Sutton, 26, 922 Bell St. Three counts unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Continued to Jan. 11.

Nathan M. Hartung, 35, 8778 W. Scott Road. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Nov. 30.

Nathan M. Hartung, 35, 8778 W. Scott Road. Two counts protection order violation, two counts intimidation. Continued to Nov. 30.

Kurt A. Bartek, 54, 233 Cummins St. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 10.

Michael Jordan-Swoope, 20, 718 W. Mary St. $250, two days jail for shoplifting.

Cory L. Krause, 38, 105 N. Fourth St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 21.

Joshua B Conn, 19, 916 Loggerhead Lane, Sugarloaf, Fla. Minor in possession. Continued to Dec. 16.

Bound

Eric E. Ault, 41, 23600 S.W. 75th Road. Strangulation. Bound to District Court Jan. 20.

Chance R. Corliss, 36, Shickley. Aiding the consummation of a felony. Bound to District Court Dec. 1.

District Court

Arraignments

Dexter Robinson, 51, 1202 N. Seventh St. Attempt of a felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 5.

Preston C Hutchison, 29, 712 Elk St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Guilty plea entered. Continued to Jan. 5.

Sentencings

Robert E. Reagan Jr., 44, 13723 E Apple Road, Adams. 48 months probation for strangulation, third-degree domestic assault.

Gary A. Ingrao, 41, 1019 A St., Fairbury. 18 months prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Wesley C. O'Keefe Jr., 37, 1105 Bell St. 5-7 years prison for attempted distribution of a controlled substance.

Continued

Christina M Lewien, 38, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 1.

Christina M Lewien, 38, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to Dec. 1.

Jared A Eppens, 34, Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. Continued to Dec. 2.

Gabriel L. Beavers, 39, 1424 N. 14th St. Driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 2.

Michael E. Alm, 1522 Washington St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 15.

Erin R Livingston, 38, 118 S. LaSalle St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 15.

Jeremiah O Tart, 38, 503 N. Sixth St., Wymore. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Dec. 15.

Alan F. Volner Jr., 34. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Dec. 15.

Krystal M. Pearson, 40, 1503 High St. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a witness. Continued to Dec. 15.

Patrick A Good, 39. Two counts possession of child pornography, possession of explicit conduct, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 15.

Jared D Schroeder, 29, 1756 W. Dogwood Road, Pickrell. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Dec. 15.

Christopher W Arneson, 48, 6920 N. 30th St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, tampering with evidence, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana, habitual criminal. Continued to Dec. 16.

Payton M. Bishop, 24. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to Dec. 16.

Damien S. Roland, 41, 1302 Scott St. Two counts child abuse, two counts expose child to methamphetamine, two counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor, habitual criminal. Continued to Dec. 16.

Damien S. Roland, 41, 1302 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 16.

Amber L Hernandez, 43, 710 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 16.

Steven S. Leishman, 38, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Jan. 5.

Steven S. Leishman, 38, 1800 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Jan. 5.

Trey S Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. Two counts possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Jan. 5.

Matthew E Lewis, 50, 819 D St., Lincoln. Protection order violation. Continued to Jan. 5.

Mike A Woutzke, 57, 201 W. Fouts St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 2.

Milo C. Leslie, 26, 3721 N. Sixth St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Feb. 16.

Marriage Licenses

Zeth D. Eagles, 18, Beatrice to Deanna K. Purdom, 18, Beatrice.

Transfers

Roger and Linda Jurgens to Shaun and Lorie Saathoff. Lot 6, McColreys subdivision of Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.

James A. and Ellen K. Zvolanek to JMJK Properties. Lots 1-3 in block 9, Hoags addition of Wymore. $37,000-$38,000.

Sidney R. Robinson, Kristy L. Troxel to Kirk A. and Jennifer R. Zimmerman. Lot 1 and part of lot 2 in block 5, Kyles and Wrights third addition of Beatrice. $159,000-$160,000.

Maria E. DeRivas to Khaleel Haji. Lot 1 in block 80, original town of Beatrice. $29,000-$30,000.

Zachary M. Smith to Audra Parrish. Lot 7 and part of lots 4-6 in block 11, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $174,000-$175,000.

Melissa A. Smith to Dustin and Chelsea R. Krupicka. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 12, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $121,000-$122,000.

Elmer L. and Patricia A. Sunderland to Jackee Pomajzl. Part of lot 52, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.

Patti S. Reed to Patti S. Reed and Karlea E. Reed Lot 5 and part of lot 6 in block 32, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $41,000-$42,000.

Eldean M. and Norma J. Banahan, E&N Banahan family to Keith W. and Debra L. Simon. Part of lot 1 in block 2, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice $121,000-$122,000.

Schoen Investment Properties LLC to Rodney L. Trauernicht. Part of lots 4-5, 9-10 in block 20, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $169,000-$170,000.

Rhonda L. Minzel to Kim A. and Leann M. Unphenour. Part of lots 8, 9 in block 7, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $97,000-$98,000.

Harold J. and Karla R. Salda to TM4 LLC. Part of section 5, Clatonia township. $1,044,000-$1,045,000.

Luna Capital LLC to Floribraska Holdings LLC. Part of lots 4, 14, Pioneer Acres subdivision of section 26, Blakely township. $240,000-$241,000.

Candice and Nicholas Simmons to Zachary M. Smith. Part of lots 6, 7 in block 3, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $193,000-$194,000.

Terry L. Siefkes to Lisa Wiegand. Part of section 15, Filley township. $52,000-$53,000.

Reginald R. and Keri Borzekofski to Jason and Tracey Jensen. Lots 1-3 in block 9, original town of Pickrell. $52,000-$53,000.

Joyce A. Morrow to Richard and Elizabeth Jones. Lot 5 in block 7, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $146,000-$147,000.

Homes 101 inc. to Rachelle A. McCarthy and Adam Peppers. Lot 11 and part of lot 12 in block 14, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $61,000-$62,000.

Jimmy D. and Diane Jurgens to Bonnie S. and Christopher Baete. Part of lot 4 in block 88, original town of Beatrice. $12,000-$13,000.

Jeanie L. Workman to Bonnie S. and Christopher Baete. Part of lot 4 in block 88, original town of Beatrice. $12,000-$13,000.

Bobby Lee and Kelly Jurgens to Bonnie S. and Christopher Baete. Part of lot 4 in block 88, original town of Beatrice. $12,000-$13,000.

Rebecca M. Wenzl and Loyola A. Root to Glenn D. and Connie R. Mewes. Lots 4-7, 11-14 in block 9, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $1,000-$2,000.

Terry R. and Teresa F. Brethouwer to Karen D. Honeychurch. Part of section 34, Midland township. $64,000-$65,000

Kayla J. Lindblom to G&R Investment Group LLC. Lot 2 in block 2, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $4,000-$5,000.

Wayne A. and Gayle L. Robinson to Duane Lenners. Lots 1, 2 in block 6, original town of Filley. $0-$1,000.

