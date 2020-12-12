At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Mark P. Cismoski, 26, Winona, Minn., $75; Kristina M. Mailahn, 38, Western, $75.
No operator’s license:
Margaret Lecuyer, 64, Beatrice, $75.
No valid registration:
Jennifer R. Condon, 34, Omaha, $25.
Arraignments
Cy A. Darrow, 19, 305 Grimes St., White Deer, Texas. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 19.
Taiten A. Harms, 21, 12118 S. 12th Road, Pickrell. Reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Jan. 8.
Coltin J. Auman, 23, 1100 Park St. No valid registration, no proof of insurance. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Dec. 15.
Librado L. Lopez III, 37, 5844 S. 38th Road, Cortland. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 3.
Samuel A. Espinoza, 36, 4310 Huntington Ave., Lincoln. First offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 8.
Bailey D. Pella, 19, 1320 High St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 19.
Sentencings
Donald E. Laws, 66, 2002 S. Sixth St. $100 for obstructing government operations.
Jarod A. Peden, 22, 212 N. Sixth St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI, $100 for leaving the scene of an accident.
Spencer M. Fentress, 59, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. $100 for driving under suspension, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin J. Bulin, 25, 950 14th St., Henderson. 12 months probation, $200 for driving under suspension, $50 for failure to appear or comply.
Natasha B. Leal, 21, 507 N. 25th St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Abel Cisneroz, 21, 814 Scott St. $150 for disturbing the peace.
Jamie L. Schoen, 45, 643 Sixth St., Adams. $50 for no proof of insurance, $100 for driving under suspension, $50 for unlawful display of plates, $50 for failure to appear or comply.
Larry A. Zimmerman, 70, 504 S. A St., Blue Springs. $100 for disturbing the peace.
Jason D. Bergsten, 36, 1072 23rd Road, Morganville, Kan. $100 for no fuel permit.
Dismissed
Jarod A. Peden, 22, 212 N. Sixth St. Unlawful acts related to drugs, reckless driving. Dismissed without prejudice.
Cy A. Darrow, 19, 305 Grimes St., White Deer, Texas. Acts declared unlawful, minor in possession. Dismissed with prejudice.
Spencer M. Fentress, 59, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Possession of marijuana, speeding. Dismissed with prejudice.
Abel Cisneroz, 21, 814 Scott St. Negligent child abuse. Dismissed with prejudice.
Librado L. Lopez III, 37, 5844 S. 38th Road, Cortland. Improper turn. Dismissed with prejudice.
Bailey D. Pella, 19, 1320 High St. Minor in possession, open container violation. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Larenda L. Simmons, 30, 3131 P St., Lincoln. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Dec. 22.
Makayla L. Siske, 20, 705 S. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Dec. 22.
Steven L. Schutte, 28, 921 Herbert St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 22.
Eric W. Taylor, 43, 1216 S. Sixth St. Terroristic threats, stalking, habitual criminal. Continued to Dec. 22.
Carly M. Preston, 46, 2100 Washington St., Lincoln. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 22.
Jesse L. Gott, 19, 726 W. Mary St. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Dec. 15.
Joshua J. McCall, 38, 525 Ellard Road, Johnesville, La. Third-degree assault on an officer or health care professional, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest. Continued to Jan. 14.
Joshua J. McCall, 38, 525 Ellard Road, Johnesville, La. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 14.
Sean T. Young, 38, 914 Jackson St. No proof of insurance. Continued to Dec. 15.
Patrick J. Wahlstrom, 27, 116 W. Broad St., Blue Springs. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, first-degree trespassing. Continued to Jan. 5.
David J. Urban, 34, 1014 Grant St. Strangulation, obstructing government operations. Continued to Dec. 29.
Dalton J. Meyer, 21, 816 K St., Fairbury. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000, driving during revocation. Continued to Dec. 29.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Second-degree forgery. Continued to Dec. 22.
James R. Cramer, 36, 419 S. Ninth St. First offense DUI, no operator’s license. Continued to Jan. 14.
Arthur R. Tiver, 40, 1201 S. Eighth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Dec. 22.
Daniel W. Upchurch, 53, 601 Old Dirt Street, Lewiston. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 29.
Preston J. Baehr, 18, 35158 S. 66th Road, Blue Springs. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, two counts negligent child abuse. Continued to Dec. 15.
Savanna M. Newman, 16, 889 S. 35th St., Lincoln. Provisional operator’s permit violation, speeding. Continued to Dec. 29.
Milford A. Woutzke, 61, 201 W. Fouts, Blue Springs. First offense DUI, failure to maintain lane. Continued to Jan. 5.
Deedra L. Zabokrtsky, 56, 305 Lincoln St., Cortland. Two counts negligent child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 15.
Terence L. Franzen II, 20, 617 Paddock St. Protection order violation. Continued to Dec. 29.
Travis A. Privett, 26, 914 N. Fifth St. Third-degree domestic assault, two counts negligent child abuse, failure to appear. Continued to Jan. 7.
Kristopher J. Chlupacek, 38, 112 S. Cherry St., DeWitt. Third-degree assault. Continued to Jan. 5.
Michael B. McDowell, 38, 16000 Stonebriar Court, Lindale, Texas. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, failure to signal. Continued to Jan. 14.
Michael B. McDowell, 38, 16000 Stonebriar Court, Lindale, Texas. Driving during revocation. Continued to Jan. 14.
Zachary A. Roland, 20, 1303 Third St., Fairbury. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Jan. 14.
Shelby C. Mullen, 18, 5301 Blueberry Court, Lincoln. Minor in possession. Continued to Dec. 15.
Eugene J. Bonsal Jr., 26, 1227 Oak St., Fairbury. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 22.
Bound
Shelby Uribe, 29, 404 N. Fifth St. Third offense DUI, ignition interlock violation. Bound to District Court Jan. 20.
Transfers
Ricky J. Vontz to Pursuit Real Estate LLC. Lots 5, 6 in block 5, Glenover of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.
Shawna Brethouwer, Margaret M. Vlasak to Andrew D. and Stacey L. Brandt. Part of section 27, Clatonia township. $315,000-$316,000.
Tina M. Buss to Jon Weichel, Chris G. Bus. Part of section 22, Riverside township. $563,000-$564,000.
Jessica L. Parde, Nicholas Parde to Tina M. Buss. Part of lots 4, 5 in block 12, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $174,000-$175,000.
Mildred A. Meints, Wesley J. and Snadra Meints, Patricia L. Behrens, Dennis Behrens, Andrea G. and Dean Siefkes, Linda and Darrell Buhr, Lori Morris, Larry Meints, Scott and Randa Meints to Dale E. and Brenda S. Kugel. Part of lots 6, 7 in block 1, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.
Mr Snyder Properties LLC to Stephanie and Tim Krivohlavek. Part of lot 1 in block 7, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $164,000-$165,000.
Scott A. Jones, Marilyn Pfeiffer to Teresa K. Parde. Part of section 17, Barneston township. $305,000-$306,000.
Scott A. Jones, Marilyn Pfeiffer to Michael L. Parde. Part of section 17, Barneston township. $305,000-$306,000.
William C. Clark to Jerald D. and Patricia Wilkinson. Part of lot 4, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $129,000-$130,000.
Paradox Properties LLC to Randall J. and Tamela S. Timms. Part of section 3, Adams township. $89,000-$90,000.
Ambrose Landholdings LLC to Dennis and Glenda Boesiger. Part of section 30, Nemaha township. $80,000-$81,000.
Ainslie and Tim Siedschlag to Samantha M. West. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 6, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $132,000-$133,000.
One Property at a Time to George M. Bohlmeyer. Lot 4 and part of lots 3, 5 in block 5, original town of Blue Springs. $0-$1,000.
Lynn and Nancy Schlake to Jaala A. and Danny J. Johnson. Part of section 16, Nemaha township. $444,000-$445,000.
Karen A. Rehm to Gabriel and Arynne Horton. Lot 4 and part of lot 5 in block 10, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.
Duane and Janice Parde, Sharon C. and Dwight H. Sorenson to Diane J. Harms. Lot 1, Spring Hill Park addition of Adams. $271,000-$272,000.
Gussie J. VanLaningham to Tim and Ainslie Siedschlag. Lot 1, Tiemanns third addition of Beatrice. $204,000-$205,000.
Blaise Land Holdings LLC to Keith L. Wolken. Lots 165, 166, south Beatrice of Beatrice. $1,000-$2,000.
Cecilia Land Holdings LLC to Bryan W. and Joy E. Davidson. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 11, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $2,000-$3,000.
Borromeo Land Holdings LLC to Bruce Dunn. Lots 11, 12 in block 25, Glenover of Beatrice. $1,000-$2,000.
Red Tree LLC to North Shore LLC. Part of section 22, Riverside township. $158,000-$159,000.
