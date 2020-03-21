At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Richard D. Earls, 43, Omaha, $125.
Overweight single axle group of axles more than 5 percent:
Daniel K. Parrott, 62, Jansen, $25.
Sentencings
Elisha R. Mais, 22, 422 Hayes St. $50 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brooke L. Casteel, 25, 723 Ella St. $50 for theft.
Israel I. Nicholson, 20, 417 Lincoln Court, Scottsbluff. $250 for minor in possession.
Casey J. Outfield, 30, 420 N. Eighth St. $100 for no proof of insurance.
Dismissed
Elisha R. Mais, 22, 422 Hayes St. Failure to appear. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Adam S. Mason, 34, 908 Elk St. Theft valued ato $5,000 or more. Continued to March 23.
Steven R. Hoak Jr., 26, 1408 19th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 14.
Laura E. Blakley, 36, 735 W. Mary St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to April 17.
Jody L. Lund, 600 S. Eighth St. False reporting. Continued to March 31.
Scott A. Goin, 35, 721 Arthur St. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to April 7.
Alicia I. Chapman, 30, 909 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI, two counts transporting child while intoxicated. Continued to April 14.
Kessler W. Nogle, 24, 117 Grant St. Second-degree forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument. Continued to April 21.
Angela D. Lenk, 44, 113 E. Second St., Blue Springs. Obtain a controlled substance by fraud. Continued to March 26.
Ashlea D. Larimore, 31, 3800 N. Sixth St. First offense driving under the influence of drugs. Continued to March 24.
Joyce L. Walton, 44. Second-degree assault. Continued to March 31.
Kirk Laue, 46, 12800 S.W. 72nd Road, DeWitt. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to April 7.
Michael J. Lanning, 39, 105 S. Ninth St., Wymore. Theft $500-$1,5000. Continued to March 24.
Valentine A. Rakhmanov, 35, 14627 Weire Circle, Omaha. Fifth offense DUI, driving while revoked. Continued to April 14.
Bound
Coleen L. Sanderson, 42, 110 Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court May 13.
Marriage Licenses
Cyle S. Woutzke, 36, Beatrice to Kristey A. Moore, 28, Beatrice.
Zachary A. Meints, 24, Beatrice to Britan R. Blair, 20, Beatrice.