At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Ana C. Morales-Flores, 32, Wilber, $200; Caden C. Bruna, 19, Hanover, $200; Bradley A. Blume, 41, Beatrice, $25; Holly J. Arnt, 36, Filley, $75.

Stop sign violation

Daymeion R. Gossard, 24, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Kimberly D. Mobley, 46, Beatrice, $25.

Arraignments

Ryan D. Zahm, 50, 1518 Market St. Intimidation by phone. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 31.

Phillip T. Robnett, 29, 105 ½ N. Fourth St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 31.

Collin A. Hartig, 20, 10873 E. Hoyt Road, Filley. Exhibition driving. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for March 22.

Parker J. Zulauf, 20, 301 Kimball St., Pickrell. Exhibition driving. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for March 22.

Sentencings

Ami L. Howard, 29, 2228 Lincoln Ave., Crete. $75 for no operator’s license, $125 for speeding.

George Manes, 87, 121 Regency Drive. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Continued

Brandyn E. Tomes, 35, 1826 Harrison Ave., Lincoln. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 1.

Julie M. Rodgers, 38, 221 N. 33rd St., Lincoln. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to March 1.

Blake Strong, 38, 219 S. Seventh St., Wymore. First-degree trespassing. Continued to March 17.

Sean T. Young, 39, 1015 N. 26th St. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, theft, second-degree trespassing. Continued to March 15.

Sean T. Young, 39, 1015 N. 26th St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to March 15.

William H. Wilson, 32, 715 Ella St. Burglary, possession of a controlled substance, theft $500-$1,500. Continued to March 17.

Denise A. Hawley, 56, 306 Main St., Swanton. Speeding, no proof of insurance. Continued to March 15.

Aaron D. Miller, 48, 2001 Jackson St. First offense DUI, driving while revoked. Continued to March 17.

Jesse L. Henry, 41, 337 Cheyenne Drive. Theft of services. Continued to March 15.

Ceeara N. Evans, 31, 609 N. 12th St. Aiding and abetting a class 2 A felony, theft $500-$1,500, second-degree trespassing. Continued to March 8.

Sue A. Buchheimer, 36, 715 Ella St. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony, theft by receiving stolen property $500-$1,500. Continued to March 10.

Ashley R. Forshee, 28, 6052 E. Apple Road, Cortland. Driving without interlock, driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to March 24.

Sean M. Slaven, 37, 410 N. 11th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 15.

Ronnie R. Rainey Jr., 27, 306 N. Fifth St., Wymore. Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, protection order violation. Continued to Feb. 24.

Katlyn M. Forney, 19, 408 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of marijuana. Continued to April 1.

William R. Branlage, 75. Second-degree trespassing, theft of services. Continued to April 4.

Richard E. Bramlage, 73. Second-degree trespassing, theft of services. Continued to April 4.

Jesse R. Durflinger, 31, 408 Taylor St., Alexandria. Driving during revocation. Continued to March 8.

Bound

Craig A. Dorn, 49, 3479 E. Hoyt ROad. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court March 17.

Transfers

Robert B. and Cynthia L. Albert to Bryce J. and Jami L. Hermsmeier. Part of section 25, Clatonia township. $374,000-$375,000.

Southwick Enterprises LLC to First State Bank of Nebraska. Lot 1, Northridge Village First addition of Beatrice. $1,534,000-$1,535,000.

Julie A. Belding to Anthony P. and Mary A. Caputo. Lot 7, Whispering Pines Estates second subdivision of section 15, Lincoln township. $49,000-$50,000.

Karen S. and Lon Sorenson, Deana Janssen, Amy Keane, Scott W. and Kari Janssen to Norman Parde Jr. Part of section 1, Rockford township. $413,000-$414,000.

Jordie R. and Hiliary L. Cary to Beverly A. Atwater, Warren Barton. Lot 4 in block 12, original town of Blue Springs. $9,000-$10,000.

Gordon D. and Virginia L. Reimer to Jonathan Scheve. Part of section 9, Lincoln township. $585,000-$586,000.

Michael and Rachelle Sherman to AZTech Land Holdings LLC. Part of lot 1, Tower subdivision of section 2, Highland township. $239,000-$240,000.

Thomas D. and Anita B. Lytle to Crystal D. Phothirath. Part of lots 3, 4 in block 11, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $138,000-$139,000.

John E. and Claudia D. Fringer to Kristopher and Dolly Staab. Lots 2, 3, Sparks condominium of Odell. $45,000-$46,000.

Barbara Perez to Sabryne Meyers, Kyle Jones. Part of lot 12 in block 11, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $155,000-$156,000.

Denise and Dion Stege to Woltemath Enterprises LLC. Part of lot 1, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $119,000-$120,000.

Alexander and Samantha Aldag to Zach Bohlmeyer and Laney J. Baumfalk. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 15, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $209,000-$210,000.

