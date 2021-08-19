 Skip to main content
Back to school COVID-19 clinic available
Jefferson Community Health and Life will be offering a COVID vaccine clinic for anyone 12 years old or older on Friday, Aug. 27, and Friday, Sept. 24. This is a two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

A parent signature is required for anyone ages 18 and under.

Appointments are required by 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 402-729-3351.

Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute-care nationally recognized Top 20 Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, offering inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. Jefferson Community Health & Life offers additional health and life services, including Fairbury and Plymouth clinics (primary and family care), Burkley Fitness Center, Gardenside (long-term care), and Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous education programs and support groups.

