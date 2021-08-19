Back to school COVID-19 clinic available

Jefferson Community Health and Life will be offering a COVID vaccine clinic for anyone 12 years old or older on Friday, Aug. 27, and Friday, Sept. 24. This is a two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

A parent signature is required for anyone ages 18 and under.

Appointments are required by 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 402-729-3351.

