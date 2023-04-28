LINCOLN -- Trey Baehr was able to capture the Lincoln North Star Individual championship on Thursday at Holmes Golf Course.

Baehr finished shot a 36 on both the front nine and back nine for a winning score of 72. He narrowly edged out Carson Kildow of North Star, who shot a 73.

The Orangemen also got a fifth place finish from Sam Wallman, who shot a 77.

"Trey (Baehr) was able to have a very consistent round and to win the individual title," said Beatrice head coach Dick Stuart. "Sam (Wallman) had his best day of the year, finishing fifth with a 77."

Beatrice's team score of 334 was good enough for fifth place behind North Platte (317), Papillion LaVista South (322), Lincoln Northeast (326) and Columbus (333).

"We shot our best score of the year," Stuart said. "But was still feel like we left strokes out there."

Cole Paben had his best round of the year with a 92 while Carter Murphy also had a 92 and David Maurstad had a 97.

Next up for the Orangemen will be the conference tournament at Wahoo.

"We need to have a good practice to make sure we are ready to defend our championship," Stuart said.