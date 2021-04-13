Bargain Box donates to Mosaic

The Bargain Box donated $35,000 to Mosaic at its annual meeting recently.
The money is used for special things for the residents that are otherwise not in the budget. The Bargain Box was closed for three months and hours were cut as many volunteers preferred not to work because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but we still managed to be able to donate $35,000.r
The Bargain Box is celebrating 60 years in business this year and has a number special events planned throughout the year to celebrate and thank the community for its ongoing support.