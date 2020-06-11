Bargain Box reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Bargain Box will be reopening on Thursday and Friday only on June 18, 19, 25 and 26. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each of those days.

Customers must wear masks and there will be hand sanitizers at the door. Only 10 people will be allowed in at one time, so be considerate of shoppers waiting in line. Social distancing is encouraged and children will not be allowed.

We will not be accepting donations until the first week in July. We have an abundance of inventory which we must sell first.

We will reassess our days and hours in July.

Our volunteers have missed each other as well as our customers. We are anxious to get back to work.

