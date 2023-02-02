The Barneston American Legion has a long history of the Friday night fish fry. People will come from Beatrice, Lincoln, Fairbury and into Kansas to enjoy the fish.

American Legion Commander Robert Theye said they offer the fish fry once a month from October to April with the exception of December. It is held the third or fourth Friday of the month serving from 4-7 p.m.

“We usually serve between 200-250 meals. The most we’ve ever served was before Covid and that was about 400.”

They usually fry about 150 pounds of fish.

A meal includes about five pieces of pan-fried pollock fish with a side of tartar sauce, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, and coleslaw for $12.

Money raised from the event funds the activities at Post 356.

“It pays the bills,” he said.

Members of American Legion, the Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion all work together to provide the fish fry for the community.

Since COVID they have been offering only drive-thru service. Theye said it doesn’t require as many people to help serve and most of the volunteers spend a few hours, as opposed to 8-10 hours of work.

Approximately 15 people help with the preparations and serving on fish fry day.

President of the Auxiliary Donna Rae Graham said most of the servers are Auxiliary members.

“I’m proud of that,” she said.

Graham said the American Legion opened in the fall of 1977.

“I can tell you this much,” she said. “A few of us that were working here talked about doing a fish fry a few years later. For the most part we’ve been doing it during the winter months since.”