Barneston Fire Department receives grant
  • Updated
Barneston Rural Fire Department

From left to right: Lexus Carr, Skip Barr, Clark McMurry, Doug Coudeyruf, Scott Habruedul, Elton Boyer, Farmers Cooperative Operations Specialist Jake Rutti, Roger Theye, Fire Chief Jayson Tennant, Jeff Argo, Tyler Goes, Farmers Cooperative Custom Applicator Taylor McHenry, Tom McGuire

 Courtesy photo

Farmers Cooperative is proud to support their local communities, especially the emergency services that provide resources to our branches across southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas. In August, Farmers Cooperative teamed up with Land O’Lakes to donate $1,000 to the Barneston Fire Department to help purchase a defibrillator. 

Local emergency services are extremely valuable and important to not only Farmers Cooperative, but the rural communities that they serve. Farmers Cooperative is proud to give back to the Barneston Fire Department and thank them for their service. Over $33,000 in total was donated to fire departments throughout Farmers Cooperative’s trade territory to help both the local communities and the residents that reside in them.

Farmers Cooperative is a full-service cooperative with headquarters in Dorchester, Nebraska, serving 60 other communities in southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas. The company offers products and services in energy, grain, feed, agronomy, lubricants and tires and has more than 600 employees. For more information, visit www.farmersco-operative.com.

