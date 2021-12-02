Basic firearm safety classes planned

Want National and State Trained Instructors to get you started in the right direction?

Then take a look at the Nebraska 4H Shooting Sports Program. A Basic Firearm Safety Course will be offered on December 6, 8, 13, 15 and 20 at the 4H Building at the Gage County Fairgrounds starting at 6 p.m.

This course is for youth ages 7-10. The Daisy 499 BB gun will be used. Class size is limited to 15. Adults must be present at all times and participate in the trainings. Cost is $ 20 per student. All materials provided. Bring eye protection for both student and adults.

Contact Mike Jochum for more information and to sign up. 402-984-1988 or mikej10x@diodecom.net.

