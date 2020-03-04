Bay Hill has strongest field since death of Arnold Palmer

In 1999, the World Golf Championships, the Tour Championship and The Players Championship had the largest purses at $5 million. The largest purse for a regular PGA Tour event was $3 million.

Bay Hill, Memorial and Riviera now have $9.3 million purses, a little more than $1 million less than the WGCs and about $2 million to $3 million less than the majors. The Players Championship has gone up to $15 million this year.

“They were significantly more money,” Scott said of the WGCs. “Now everything is a lot of money.”

So many tournaments. So much more money. So many options.

Koepka skipped the WGC in Mexico City and is playing five straight events, including the Valspar Championship. Dustin Johnson was in Mexico and has taken two weeks off before going to The Players, Valspar and the Match Play. Justin Thomas has skipped the last two weeks and will play the next three. Jon Rahm played four in a row through Mexico and then took two weeks off.

Rory McIlroy, who first reached No. 1 in the world by winning the Honda Classic in 2012, missed last week. He plans to play five of the next six through the Masters, missing only the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook.

Bay Hill is personal for McIlroy on many levels.