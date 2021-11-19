BCH announces Caring Kind Honoree

Every year, BCH employees select a co-worker for this Nebraska Hospital Association recognition. The NHA has paid tribute to Nebraska’s most caring hospital workers with this award for 42 years. The award honors outstanding healthcare employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients and dedication to excellence in their job responsibilities.

“LeAnn is outgoing and friendly and always has a smile on her face,” said Chris Schwan, director of Materials Management. “LeAnn is dependable and accountable and makes sure employees have the supplies and equipment they need to ensure that patients are getting the best care possible. If any department ever has a question or is in need of supplies she is immediately there to help. She is so valuable to our organization.”