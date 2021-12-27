BCH announces survey partner

Beatrice Community Hospital is partnering with a new patient satisfaction survey vendor to provide patients with a quicker, easier opportunity to give feedback on their care.

Beginning in December, NRC Health began sending out patient satisfaction survey services on behalf of BCH.

The surveys take about two minutes to answer and are distributed via email, text and phone. In addition, the surveys are delivered to patients sooner than in the past so that the care they received is still fresh in their minds.

“We know everyone receives lots of surveys these days,” Eric Trusty, Senior Executive for Clinic Services, said. “We hope this new process will make it easier for patients to reply and to share feedback with BCH in a timely manner. We want to provide the best service we can to patients and this feedback will help us to do that.”

Hospital outpatient, clinic and emergency department patients will be contacted within a day or two after their visit, first by an email asking patients to take the survey on behalf of BCH. Second and third attempts will be by text and then by phone.

“Three tries may seem like a lot to get surveys answered, but we believe the more feedback we get, the better,” Trusty said.

The surveys ask patients to evaluate how well their care team listened, communicated and showed courtesy and respect toward them.

“We want to thank all our patients in advance for completing these surveys,” Tasha Hesman, Senior Executive for Patient Care Services, said. “We want to be your choice for local healthcare and these surveys help us to know how well we are doing and how we are comparing to other healthcare facilities.”

As part of healthcare reporting requirements, hospitalized patients will continue to receive a paper survey. This survey -- known as the HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) survey -- is a national standardized survey of patients’ perspectives of hospital care which is required and published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. It is a written survey which is mailed back to NRC Health for tabulation.

