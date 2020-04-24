BCH assessment deadline nears

The deadline for participating in our Beatrice Community Hospital Community Health Needs Assessment online survey is fast approaching.

The goal of this assessment is to understand progress in addressing community health since the hospital’s last assessment in 2017 and to collect up-to-date community health perceptions.

A link to the survey is located on the hospital’s website: www.BeatriceCommunityHospital.com.

Those who would like a print copy of the survey mailed to them are encouraged to contact Diane Vicars, Senior Executive, Marketing Communications, at 402-223-7217 or marketing@bchhc.org.

All community and area residents are encouraged to complete the short confidential CHNA 2020 online survey by Thursday, April 30.

Currently, a Town Hall Meeting is planned for June.

BCH is working with VVV Consultants LLC, an independent research firm from Olathe, Kan., to complete the Community Health Needs Assessment. For more information or questions, contact Diane Vicars, Senior Executive, Marketing Communications, at 402-223-7217 or dvicars@bchhc.org.

