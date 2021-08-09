BCH Home Health receives award

Beatrice Community Hospital Home Health has been named a 2020 HHCAHPS Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of web-based home health software, billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics.

This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide a positive patient experience and high quality care as measured from the patient’s point of view. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HHCAHPS) survey satisfaction measures.

“We have an incredible team of caregivers who care for our patients as if they are family,” said Shelley Whitwer, director of BCH Home Care. “I want to congratulate the team on being recognized for giving our home health patients exceptional care and compassion.”

HHCAHPS Honors acknowledges the highest performing agencies by first analyzing performance on the Willingness to Recommend question as a qualifier and then analyzing performance on 18 other questions that comprise the publicly reported measures from April 2019 through March 2020.

HHCAHPS Honors recipients include agencies scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Average on at least 85 percent of the evaluated questions.