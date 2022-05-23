BCH Hospice named honors recipient

Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice has been named a 2022 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of hospice billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics.

Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospice agencies providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

“Hospice Honors recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” said Ronda Howard, Vice President Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice and we congratulate them on their success.”

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2020 through September 2021. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions.

“We are incredibly proud to be named a Hospice Honors recipient,” said Chavonn Mailahn, BCH Hospice Supervisor. “We especially appreciate this honor because it reflects our priority of putting patients first and our philosophy of caring for each of them in a special, individualized way during their time with us.”

