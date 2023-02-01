BCH launches community health survey

How would you describe the population's health status in the hospital's service area? What is contributing to the health issues our community is facing? How can we work together to improve the health of our community?

Over the next few months, Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center will work with community members and organizations to update the hospital’s Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) for 2023.

The current assessment update aims to understand progress in addressing community health needs identified in the 2017 and 2020 assessment reports while collecting up-to-date community health perceptions and ideas.

Community members can join the conversation by completing a short confidential online survey.

To access the survey:

Go online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Beatrice_CHNA2023

Use the link located on the hospital's website: https://www.BeatriceCommunityHospital.com

Paper copies are available at the information desk in the hospital lobby.

The online survey will remain available through the month of February. All community residents and business leaders are encouraged to complete the 2023 CHNA online survey by March 3.

The survey is part of a more extensive health needs assessment process, including collecting data and research from various partners like the public health department and Nebraska Health and Human Services.

Feedback from this survey, a town hall for community leaders scheduled for this spring, plus all the collected data and research, will be compiled into a report for review by the BCH Board of Directors and used in future strategic planning discussions. The final report will also be posted to the hospital’s website later this year.

VVV Consultants LLC, an independent research firm from Olathe, Kansas, has been retained to conduct this countywide research and compile the report.

For questions regarding CHNA activities, call Diane Vicars, Senior Executive for Marketing Communications, at 402-223-7217.