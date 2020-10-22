BCH physical therapist earns designation

October is National Physical Therapy Month, and Beatrice Community Hospital is proud to announce that Physical Therapist Kasey Murphy earned the professional designation of Board Certified Pediatric Clinical Specialist by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS) earlier this year.

Specialist certification formally recognizes physical therapists who have demonstrated advanced clinical knowledge and skills in a specific area of physical therapist practice. To obtain board certification, candidates must submit evidence of required clinical practice in a specialty area and successfully complete an examination, demonstrating specialized knowledge and advanced clinical proficiency.

“Board certification is one of the highest designations available in the profession,” said Garret VanBrocklin, director of BCH Rehabilitation Services. “We are proud of Kasey’s commitment to our patients and proud to have her on our team

Kasey Murphy earned her Doctorate of Physical Therapy Degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2012, and began working at Beatrice Community Hospital that same year.