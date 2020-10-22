BCH physical therapist earns designation

October is National Physical Therapy Month, and Beatrice Community Hospital is proud to announce that Physical Therapist Kasey Murphy earned the professional designation of Board Certified Pediatric Clinical Specialist by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS) earlier this year.
Specialist certification formally recognizes physical therapists who have demonstrated advanced clinical knowledge and skills in a specific area of physical therapist practice. To obtain board certification, candidates must submit evidence of required clinical practice in a specialty area and successfully complete an examination, demonstrating specialized knowledge and advanced clinical proficiency.
“Board certification is one of the highest designations available in the profession,” said Garret VanBrocklin, director of BCH Rehabilitation Services. “We are proud of Kasey’s commitment to our patients and proud to have her on our team
Kasey Murphy earned her Doctorate of Physical Therapy Degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2012, and began working at Beatrice Community Hospital that same year.
She enjoys working with the pediatric population, home health, and women’s health patients. She is trained in the treatment of pelvic pain, urinary incontinence, and urogynecological disorders through the Herman & Wallace Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute. Kasey has attended several courses to advance her knowledge of various pediatric conditions and pediatric treatment interventions.
Her skill and passion for bettering the lives of her patients through physical therapy led her to accept the opportunity to serve as a delegate for the Nebraska Physical Therapy Association.
Kasey lives near Odell with her husband, Trevor, and young children. She enjoys running and spending time with family.
