BCH recieves leadership award

As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration, Beatrice Community Hospital announced it has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Patient Perspectives.

Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (e.g., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective.

“We are excited about this recognition because it represents what our patients say and think about the care we provide,” said Beatrice hospital CEO Rick Haraldson. “As we focus on our goal to be a top performing hospital, the perspective of our patients provides valuable input as we move forward.”

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us celebrate the power of rural on National Rural Health Day and honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high quality healthcare services to their communities.”