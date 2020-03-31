You are the owner of this article.
BCH seeking feedback for health needs
Beatrice Community Hospital invites Gage County area residents to participate in a Community Health Needs Assessment online feedback survey.

The goal of this assessment is to understand progress in addressing community health since the hospital’s last assessment in 2017 and to collect up-to-date community health perceptions.

A link to the survey is located on the hospital’s website: www.BeatriceCommunityHospital.com.

Those who would like a print copy of the survey mailed to them are encouraged to contact Diane Vicars, Senior Executive, Marketing Communications, at 402-223-7217 or marketing@bchhc.org .

“We understand the current need of community health now more than ever, and this Community Health Needs Assessment will be an opportunity to review our communities’ health needs, obtain our patients’ experiences and make suggestions to improve healthcare delivery within our service area,” Rick Haraldson, BCH CEO, said.

All community and area residents are encouraged to complete the short confidential CHNA 2020 online survey by Thursday, April 30.

Currently, a Town Hall Meeting is planned for May.

“While healthcare is front and center right now due to the coronavirus, we hope you find the time to help us learn how we are doing in providing healthcare in general to the local community and what concerns or suggestions you have for us going forward,” Haraldson said.

BCH is working with VVV Consultants LLC, an independent research firm from Olathe, Kan., to complete the Community Health Needs Assessment. For more information or questions, contact Diane Vicars, Senior Executive, Marketing Communications, at 402-223-7217 or dvicars@bchhc.org.

