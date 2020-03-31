BCH seeking feedback for health needs

Beatrice Community Hospital invites Gage County area residents to participate in a Community Health Needs Assessment online feedback survey.

The goal of this assessment is to understand progress in addressing community health since the hospital’s last assessment in 2017 and to collect up-to-date community health perceptions.

A link to the survey is located on the hospital’s website: www.BeatriceCommunityHospital.com.

Those who would like a print copy of the survey mailed to them are encouraged to contact Diane Vicars, Senior Executive, Marketing Communications, at 402-223-7217 or marketing@bchhc.org .

“We understand the current need of community health now more than ever, and this Community Health Needs Assessment will be an opportunity to review our communities’ health needs, obtain our patients’ experiences and make suggestions to improve healthcare delivery within our service area,” Rick Haraldson, BCH CEO, said.

All community and area residents are encouraged to complete the short confidential CHNA 2020 online survey by Thursday, April 30.

Currently, a Town Hall Meeting is planned for May.