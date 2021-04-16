For many of us, every week is “Be Kind to Animals Week”. And that is as it should be. But the first week of May is a time set aside every year by the American Humane Association to give some special consideration to the matter. This year that special week is May 2-8.

We pet lovers are on the receiving end of our companion animals’ unconditional love on a daily basis. They bring us joy and happiness no matter how we are feeling or how much we have neglected them or how distracted we might be by the demands of our busy lives. Our pets never give up on us. To them, every day is “I love my human” day.

And it shouldn’t surprise us that we can learn a thing or two from our animal friends such as:

*Live each new day to the fullest.

*Nap when necessary – or when it just feels right.

*Trust your instincts.

*Think big. Be fearless. Defend your friends.

Origins of Special Week

The idea of celebrating a special Be Kind week began in 1915. It was established by the American Humane Association with the idea of encouraging communities to recognize the role that all animals play in our lives and to show respect for them.