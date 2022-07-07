Beatrice Community Band to hold Sunday show

The Beatrice Community Band is planning a concert this weekend at Chautauqua Park.

Beatrice has been home to a community band since 1898 when the Beatrice Military Band was organized to support the troops in the Spanish American War. In 1916 it was known as the Beatrice Municipal Band and was financially supported by the city.

By 1985 the city could no longer sustain the band with tax dollars and the Gage County Historical Society took it over. The band was called the Gage County Historical Society Band until 2013 when the band became its own non-profit organization under the umbrella of the Beatrice Area Arts Council.

Leighann Campbell is directing the shows and has played with the group for many years.

The show is Sunday, July 10 at 7 p.m. at the Tabernacle in Chautauqua Park. The final show of the season will be Monday, July 25 at 7 p.m. at the Tabernacle in Chautauqua Park.