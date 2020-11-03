Beatrice Council races remain tight

A trio of contested races on the Beatrice City Council remained tight as early voting ballots were tallied Tuesday evening.

The ballot counting machine at the Gage County Courthouse suffered a malfunction Tuesday evening that delayed a complete count.

In the race for Ward 1, challenger Tim Fralin held a 486-433 vote lead over incumbent Phil Cook.

In Ward 3, incumbent Richard Kerr held a 323-252 vote lead over challenger Caleb Sabatka.

If re-elected, Kerr will have been on the council for a total of 26 years.

Kerr said previously that he likes serving the people he represents in Ward 3, and that he’d like to see improvements made downtown.

"I'm going to continue doing what I've done for the last 22 years," Kerr said. "My voice is their voice, always has been. We'll keep doing the work."

In Ward 4, Gary Barnard was leading with 571 votes to 390 votes for Brian Rix.

Rix is a political newcomer while Barnard has previously served on the Gage County Board of Supervisors.

"I will represent all the people, whether they voted for me or didn't, because that's what we're supposed to do," Barnard said.

Ward 2 incumbent Ted Fairbanks is running unopposed in this election.

